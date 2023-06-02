Live blog: Media calls conclude; opening party coming up
It is the eve of the semi-finals in the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 and excitement is building towards the start of the matches. But there is plenty of excitement on Friday as well, as the evening will bring the opening party at MVM Dome.
- EHF FINAL4 2023 taking place in Budapest on 3 and 4 June, with the semi-finals on Saturday and the finals on Sunday
- Saturday's semi-final schedule: Györ Audi ETO KC vs Vipers Kristiansand 15:15 CEST; FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Team Esbjerg 18:00 CEST
- on Friday, the players took part in media calls and will later attend the official opening party in the fan zone at MVM Dome
- Courtney Gahan reporting live from Budapest. Photos by kolektiff
15:08
The media calls have concluded with the defending back-to-back title holders Vipers Kristiansand. Should the Norwegian side make it a three-peat this weekend in Budapest, they will join Györ as the only two teams with such a record. They will also make a big leap up certain overall standings — only two clubs have won the EHF Champions League trophy more than three times (Györ and Hypo), but Viborg, Slagelse, Krim and Buducnost have all won it twice.
Vipers can also take Norway further up the country standings, as Norwegian clubs have taken three titles so far — Vipers' two and Larvik's in 2011. Only Hungary, Denmark and Austria are more represented, with Hungarian and Danish teams having won the trophy seven times each and Austria's Hypo taking it four times (since the current competition began in 1993/94). Norway therefore have the chance to draw level with Austria in this ranking this weekend.
14:24
The media calls continue, with Györ and Team Esbjerg having their turn speaking to media. While Györ are old hat at the EHF FINAL4 media call now, having played the event the last six editions in a row, Esjberg are playing the pinnacle final weekend for the second time. Last season, the two met in the semi-final stage, with Györ winning 32:27.
There are a lot of people who call FTC underdogs but I think it would be a mistake if we approach them this way. They proved this season that they are here for a reason and they beat bigger clubs like Metz. We need to perform our best to beat them. We are well prepared for this challenge.
I expect a tough game, Vipers are an incredible team. They have maybe the best attack in the Champions League and they are running a lot. We have had plenty of time for preparation and talked a lot about them. The challenge is huge, but it is the Champions League semi-final, so it has to be like that.
13:38
The media calls are well underway, with FTC first on the card. Soon, we will be bringing you a special feature on FTC coach Gabor Elek, so stay tuned and in the meantime, enjoy some snaps of the Hungarian side's media call below. If FTC win their semi-final, it will be the long-serving coach's 100th win in European cup competitions with the team.
This is my first [EHF] FINAL4 and to be here with FTC in the MVM Dome, in front of a record number of spectators, is the perfect picture for me. I play handball for these moments. The great number of the Hungarian supporters in the crowd will be an extra bonus. I cannot wait to enter the field.
12:24
This time tomorrow, we will be in a huge state of anticipation awaiting the start of the semi-finals, with the first — Györ versus Vipers — throwing off at 15:15 CEST. FTC versus Esbjerg will follow at 18:00 CEST.
Our match previews are ready for you to brush up on all the key facts surrounding the games. Find them below!
11:56
The media calls will begin in just over 30 minutes, with EHF FINAL4 debutants FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria first up.
Each club will be represented by a selection of players as well as their head coach, and our own team are ready to bring you plenty of first-hand insight into the upcoming weekend.
And in a few minutes, Friday's Twitch show will be live on the Home of Handball channel. The channel will feature entertaining shows throughout the weekend, with multiple EHF Champions League winner Anja Althaus, Martin Vilstrup and Lucie Marie Kretzschmar as the main hosts. Today, players and coaches will drop by during the media calls for some light-hearted chats with Anja and Martin.
The Twitch show will return on Saturday and Sunday with a full programme of entertainment planned for before, during and after the matches.
The relationship with the [EHF] FINAL4 is one of love. A platonic love, of course, but it is exactly the format that can bring the outpour of emotion needed for such a competition, whether you win or you lose a game here. Basically, you have two games in two days to secure the trophy. You just need to ride the wave and see where that gets you.
11:32
Speaking of Györ, their coach Ambros Martin is making his eighth appearance at the EHF FINAL4 — more than any other coach or player. Six of those previous ventures were with Györ, and one was with Rostov-Don.
He led Györ to four of the five trophies they have won in the top-flight competition, and was also on the bench for their two defeats in the final at the EHF FINAL4 — in 2016 against CSM Bucuresti and in 2022 versus Vipers.
About those losses, he said, "We lost against Vipers because we played good, but they had a perfect game, without any big mistakes. So that win was totally deserved for them. But the loss against CSM Bucuresti stung a lot, because losing at penalties is definitely heartbreaking.
"It was very difficult to concede that title and that loss, but you learn from everything, from every experience you have, therefore it was something that helped us in the end, Györ won two trophies after that."
He left Györ once before, in 2018, before returning in 2021. Now, he will depart again, this time to take over the Spain women's national team — his first time leading his own country.
Read our full feature on Martin and his experience at the EHF FINAL4 here.
10:50
Looking back to yesterday, team arrivals may seem pretty mundane — but actually we already saw some EHF FINAL4 magic in Györ's arrival.
As our social media team put it, the EHF FINAL4 is the great event it is not only because of the teams, but due to their great fans. It was an incredible welcome for the Hungarian team as they aim to reclaim the trophy after they last claimed it in 2019.
Györ are the undoubtedly the queens of the EHF FINAL4, having won four of the titles decided in Budapest across the eight editions played, and reaching the final but finishing as runners-up another two times.
10:20
Good morning and welcome to day two of our live blog coverage of the EHF FINAL4 2023 in Budapest!
Yesterday was arrivals day, and all four semi-finalists are now settled in to the team hotel. Today they will participate in the media calls and the opening party — but of course, the main item on the agenda will be semi-final preparation.