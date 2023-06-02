11:32

Speaking of Györ, their coach Ambros Martin is making his eighth appearance at the EHF FINAL4 — more than any other coach or player. Six of those previous ventures were with Györ, and one was with Rostov-Don.

He led Györ to four of the five trophies they have won in the top-flight competition, and was also on the bench for their two defeats in the final at the EHF FINAL4 — in 2016 against CSM Bucuresti and in 2022 versus Vipers.

About those losses, he said, "We lost against Vipers because we played good, but they had a perfect game, without any big mistakes. So that win was totally deserved for them. But the loss against CSM Bucuresti stung a lot, because losing at penalties is definitely heartbreaking.

"It was very difficult to concede that title and that loss, but you learn from everything, from every experience you have, therefore it was something that helped us in the end, Györ won two trophies after that."

He left Györ once before, in 2018, before returning in 2021. Now, he will depart again, this time to take over the Spain women's national team — his first time leading his own country.

Read our full feature on Martin and his experience at the EHF FINAL4 here.

10:50

Looking back to yesterday, team arrivals may seem pretty mundane — but actually we already saw some EHF FINAL4 magic in Györ's arrival.

As our social media team put it, the EHF FINAL4 is the great event it is not only because of the teams, but due to their great fans. It was an incredible welcome for the Hungarian team as they aim to reclaim the trophy after they last claimed it in 2019.

Györ are the undoubtedly the queens of the EHF FINAL4, having won four of the titles decided in Budapest across the eight editions played, and reaching the final but finishing as runners-up another two times.

The #ehffinal4 🏆 is not only about the best teams, but also about the best fans! 🎉🎊



What a welcome from the @audietokc_gyor 🇭🇺💚 fans to their players! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y89ETFFWIG — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) June 1, 2023

10:20

Good morning and welcome to day two of our live blog coverage of the EHF FINAL4 2023 in Budapest!

Yesterday was arrivals day, and all four semi-finalists are now settled in to the team hotel. Today they will participate in the media calls and the opening party — but of course, the main item on the agenda will be semi-final preparation.