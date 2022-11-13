What makes a group of great players into a great team?

Aside from the players themselves, the way the coach approaches critical situations can be vital, along with the communication between team staff. For example, a good relationship between the coach and their assistant coach can be very important.

One topic often discussed surrounding players and teams is the physical and mental tiredness that comes with a journey through a championship. But this topic is also something to consider for coaches.

“They’re also only human. They can have bad days in these two weeks — nobody can be at their best the whole time in these two weeks,” says Jelicic. “We see oscillations, but with some people, especially the true elite, it’s less visible, or it’s better covered within the team. It’s very complex, what influences a game.”

Denmark, another main round team in group I, have been led by Jesper Jensen since late in 2020. The Danish coach has spoken about the importance of his players being developed as complete people, not only athletes. Of course, a psychologist working with a team can be largely focused on the sport side, but any other topic that might impact the human beings within the team can be important to address. Sometimes, that means involving a psychologist outside the team, if there is a more personal issue to attend to. A holistic approach is important.

Mentality is also very important when identifying young talents.

“We need to search which kids not only have talent, but which kids are ready to accept the tempo and the lifestyle that goes with this. If you want to train — not just train physically, but train this side, to become maybe one day professional,” says Jelicic.

I have already touched on the collaboration between the team staff, and Jelicic really highlights this area as being extremely important for the success of a team. A clear structure built on trust is critical, wherein everyone knows their role, what is expected of them and the collective goals. The coach must feel they are able to rely on the others in the leadership team. Open communication and trust are key factors in this context, to ensure everyone in the team and across the staff feels comfortable and can have an active role in contributing their expertise.