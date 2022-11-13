Norway on brink of 13th EHF EURO semi-final ticket
Norway are close to becoming the first team to get through to the semi-finals of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022. If the defending champions beat Slovenia on Monday, they are guaranteed of a place among the last four. Sweden must beat already eliminated Hungary to stay in the race.
GROUP I
Norway vs Slovenia
Monday 14 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Norway are on a 16-match winning run after the 27:25 against Sweden; another victory would guarantee them a spot in the semi-final, but not yet the group victory
- boosted by their fans, Slovenia have already reached their best ever EHF EURO ranking but would get close to the semi-finals if they beat Norway
- Slovenia’s only defeat was against Sweden; they started their main round campaign with a convincing 26:18 against Croatia
- In 10 duels so far, including four at EHF EUROs, Slovenia have not earned a point against Norway
- Three of the five best scorer in the tournament are involved in this match: Slovenia’s Ana Gros (25 goals) and Norway’s Vilde Ingstad (23) and Henny Reistad (22)
- right back Ana Gros is set to appear in her 17th EHF EURO match, tying the Slovenian record held by Sergeja Stefanisin; she is also 10 goals shy of her 100th EHF EURO goal
- five-time EHF EURO champion Nora Mørk needs just one goal to tie the Norwegian record for most EHF EURO goals, set at 190 by Linn-Kristin Riegelhuth-Koren
Norway coach Thorir Hergeirsson: “Slovenia have the home crowd with them and a good atmosphere. They also have many good players and we need to prepare the best way we can.”
Slovenia right back Barbara Lazovic: “It is good that we had three days free now to recharge our batteries. Of course, we respect Norway, but we will go strong. We will go 100%. We cannot lose anything now when we play home with this energy and with this atmosphere.”
Hungary vs Sweden
Monday 14 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- Hungary are out of the race for the semi-finals, still on zero points after losing their main round opener to Denmark
- Sweden are on two points and must beat Hungary to stay in the race for the semi-finals, after their defeats to Norway and Denmark
- Swedish EHF EURO top scorer Natalie Hagman has scored 22 times this tournament and needs one more to reach the 125-goal milestone – in what would be her 40th match in the competition
- Over the last 12 years, Hungary have won three of five duels against Sweden, including the most recent match at the 2020 Olympics (26:23)
- overall, Hungary have wo six of their 12 duels, Sweden four
Sweden coach Tomas Axner: “Hungary had a good last game against Denmark, but we need to win those last two games and hope that other results will also go our way. We take our chances, we will still do our work and then see what happens in the group.”
Hungary coach Vlagyimir Golovin: “We have to keep our heads up, we played a strong match against Denmark and want to continue like this.”