Norway on brink of 13th EHF EURO semi-final ticket

GROUP I

Norway vs Slovenia

Monday 14 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Norway are on a 16-match winning run after the 27:25 against Sweden; another victory would guarantee them a spot in the semi-final, but not yet the group victory

boosted by their fans, Slovenia have already reached their best ever EHF EURO ranking but would get close to the semi-finals if they beat Norway

Slovenia’s only defeat was against Sweden; they started their main round campaign with a convincing 26:18 against Croatia

In 10 duels so far, including four at EHF EUROs, Slovenia have not earned a point against Norway

Three of the five best scorer in the tournament are involved in this match: Slovenia’s Ana Gros (25 goals) and Norway’s Vilde Ingstad (23) and Henny Reistad (22)

right back Ana Gros is set to appear in her 17 th EHF EURO match, tying the Slovenian record held by Sergeja Stefanisin; she is also 10 goals shy of her 100 th EHF EURO goal

EHF EURO match, tying the Slovenian record held by Sergeja Stefanisin; she is also 10 goals shy of her 100 EHF EURO goal five-time EHF EURO champion Nora Mørk needs just one goal to tie the Norwegian record for most EHF EURO goals, set at 190 by Linn-Kristin Riegelhuth-Koren

Norway coach Thorir Hergeirsson: “Slovenia have the home crowd with them and a good atmosphere. They also have many good players and we need to prepare the best way we can.”

Slovenia right back Barbara Lazovic: “It is good that we had three days free now to recharge our batteries. Of course, we respect Norway, but we will go strong. We will go 100%. We cannot lose anything now when we play home with this energy and with this atmosphere.”