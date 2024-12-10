What teams need to make the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 final weekend

What teams need to make the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 final weekend

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
10 December 2024, 08:00

With two Women's EHF EURO 2024 main round match days to play, the progression for the 12 teams is becoming clearer. Here’s what could happen as teams play their last main round games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

GROUP I

Hungary and France have qualified for the semi-finals and will play for first place in the group. Hungary will finish top if the two teams draw.

Montenegro will be third in the group and play the 5/6 placement match if:

  • they win or draw against Sweden
  • lose to Sweden by one goal AND Romania beat Poland
  • lose to Sweden by two goals, scoring at least 24 goals, AND Romania beat Poland
  • lose 23:25 to Sweden AND Romania beat Poland by no more than one goal, while scoring 18 goals or fewer

Sweden will be third in the group and play the 5/6 placement match if:

  • they win against Montenegro AND Romania lose or draw against Poland
  • they beat Montenegro by three goals or more AND Romania beat Poland

Romania will be third in the group and play the 5/6 placement match if:

  • they win against Poland AND Sweden beat Montenegro by two goals, while Montenegro score 22 goals or fewer
  • they win against Poland by two goals or more AND Montenegro lose 23:25 to Sweden
  • they beat Poland by one goal, while scoring 20 goals or more AND Montenegro lose 23:25 to Sweden

Poland are already eliminated

Direct encounter table Montenegro/Sweden/Romania

  Won Draw Lost Goals Goals against Goal difference Points
Montenegro 1 0 0 27 25 2 2
Romania 1 0 1 50 50 0 2
Sweden 0 0 1 23 25 -2 0

 

GROUP II

To follow

 

Photo © EHF/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Denmark Vs. Slovenia 0A0A7145 JE
Previous Article Denmark earn hard-fought win against Slovenia

Latest news

More News