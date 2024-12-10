What teams need to make the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 final weekend

GROUP I
Hungary and France have qualified for the semi-finals and will play for first place in the group. Hungary will finish top if the two teams draw.
Montenegro will be third in the group and play the 5/6 placement match if:
- they win or draw against Sweden
- lose to Sweden by one goal AND Romania beat Poland
- lose to Sweden by two goals, scoring at least 24 goals, AND Romania beat Poland
- lose 23:25 to Sweden AND Romania beat Poland by no more than one goal, while scoring 18 goals or fewer
Sweden will be third in the group and play the 5/6 placement match if:
- they win against Montenegro AND Romania lose or draw against Poland
- they beat Montenegro by three goals or more AND Romania beat Poland
Romania will be third in the group and play the 5/6 placement match if:
- they win against Poland AND Sweden beat Montenegro by two goals, while Montenegro score 22 goals or fewer
- they win against Poland by two goals or more AND Montenegro lose 23:25 to Sweden
- they beat Poland by one goal, while scoring 20 goals or more AND Montenegro lose 23:25 to Sweden
Poland are already eliminated
Direct encounter table Montenegro/Sweden/Romania
|
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goals
|Goals against
|Goal difference
|Points
|Montenegro
|1
|0
|0
|27
|25
|2
|2
|Romania
|1
|0
|1
|50
|50
|0
|2
|Sweden
|0
|0
|1
|23
|25
|-2
|0
GROUP II
To follow
