Heindahl says her most important defensive teacher has been one who was a key defender for Denmark himself — the current assistant coach of the women’s national team, Lars Jørgensen. As a player, Jørgensen won five medals with Denmark, including gold at the EHF EURO 2008.
“The assistant coach for the national team, Lars Jørgensen, who was also central defender for the men's national team for many years, has taught me many things. And that is especially where to be in the right position and how to stay in that position also when you meet players, for example, faster than I am.
“Also, the way you think the defence — you cannot create a defence where the opponent will get zero shots during a game. So, a lot about controlling the defence to get the shooting where we want them — the defence as a bigger picture to see how can we make it really difficult for the attack to score goals. And a lot of this calmness,” says Heindahl.
“Then the physical coach from the national team, Line Hovgaard, has had a big impact on my footwork. I think a lot of my development in the defence has actually been in the gym — to train myself to have the right position and the right foot position, and where to have my weight on the feet, so I can move more effectively.”
Heindahl has been part of the resurgence of the Denmark national team — the side she grew up watching dominate in every major championship. Heindahl was born in 1992, four years before Denmark’s run of three consecutive Olympic titles started at Atlanta 1996; a year before they played their first of three straight World Championship semi-finals; five years before the sole world title won so far, in 1997; and two years before the team took back-to-back trophies at the first editions of the EHF EURO. The women’s national team was a legendary thing in Denmark during her childhood, and was inspiring for a little girl. For that reason, Heindahl finds it hard to identify one particular role model.
“As a Danish player, there have been so many, because when I grew up, they were just having really good national teams. So, it’s actually hard for me to point out one,” says Heindahl, adding that if she must pick one then it would be Rikke Skov. “I loved watching Viborg when I was younger and she was this badass defence player with a lot of emotions. I thought it was so nice, in general, to see attitude and that people express themselves, and that they cheer and show the emotions — both when it's good and not so good.”
As an expert defender, Heindahl knows precisely which attackers are the most difficult to stop — and there is one standout for her in the game right now.
“At the moment, Henny Reistad is quite difficult, I would say,” Heindahl laughs, referring to the Norway back who is the current IHF World Player of the Year and was MVP of the 2023 World Championship and EHF EURO 2022. “But I have the chance to practice on her every day.”
Reistad has been Heindahl’s teammate at Esbjerg since the Danish line player joined the club in 2022.
“The best way to develop is that you have a challenging training every time — that you really have to be on point every training and then it will be easier in the game. So right now, being on the team with Henny Reistad, it's challenging and it's not every time that you win the defence position, but I hope that it will still actually make me a better player in the defence — that I have to practice on her every day.”