Approaching the 150-match milestone for Denmark and having made her European cup debut in the 2011/12 season, 32-year-old Heindahl has been on court experiencing the development of handball into the faster game it is today. For her, as a central defender, the standout change is the type of players she faces — many more backs whose key weapon is speed and agility.

“The game has become more and more physical. There's so many strong players in the physical play, but also with the speed. It’s just getting faster and faster. I think when my career started, there were more backfield players that were the shooters and that were maybe a little bit bigger than they are today — taller. And I think today, there's so many backfield players that are smaller and really fast on their feet. But you still often see a big central defence, so we still have to manage to find a way to follow the fast feet but still get the advantage of being stronger,” says Heindahl.

Studying other teams before playing them is part of the game, but that works both ways — as Heindahl and her teammates know what to expect from the attack they will be facing, the attackers coming at them have also prepared for their defence. Being able to adapt is crucial, but Heindahl finds it most important that her side has a strong base to rely on.

“It is a tactical game at both ends,” she says. “You, of course, try to make the right tactical moves against the team you play against, but I also think it's really important to have this base, so that you always have something to turn back into — so that you don't change your whole defence from game to game, but it's more some small technical changes. So even though, for example, they want to put me in a big one-against-one with a small fast player — OK, but how can we manage that without changing the rest of the defence? So, I think it's a lot about confidence in your base defence system and maybe an alternative. But I think it's hard if you have to change your whole defence according to every new team.”

Hearing Heindahl talk about it, it is clear that defence is a complex area of the game — that the defensive specialists are just as much master tacticians as the leading attacking players. With that said, it is not quite as common for players to rush to the defensive end of the court — for young players to dream of making a great block versus scoring the winning goal. So how and why did she develop into such a strong defender?

“I have always had an interest — a big interest — in the defence. But with time, I think the thing I have been working most on is going from this young talent, a bit slower than I am now, but getting these faster feet and my positioning in the defence so that I can create the best possibility to follow the fast feet of the attack players. It's a lot about positioning and how to control the people getting into me. Can I control that they actually put their feet where I want them?” says Heindahl.

“And then I just think with age and being a lot of years in the handball game on a high level, there's so much about finding some kind of inner peace — that you trust yourself. I really like this feeling also about being the leader in the defence. I think much of the development in the latest years is also to have this overlook and to see, OK, where are the problems? And being able to change it during the game.

“You can have a plan before, but sometimes you have to take some responsibility in changing something really fast during the game. I think it's so much about experience and having more calmness about the defence. And also knowing how many games are in the speed — that often you have really high speed in the first 10, 15 minutes, and then for the last 45, it can be different.”