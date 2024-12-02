What teams need to reach the EHF EURO 2024 main round

GROUP A
Hungary have qualified for the main round
Sweden qualifies for the main round with a win or draw against Türkiye
Türkiye qualifies for the main round if:
- they beat Sweden AND North Macedonia lose to or draw with Hungary
- OR they beat Sweden AND North Macedonia beat Hungary AND Türkiye finish with a superior goal difference to North Macedonia
North Macedonia qualify for the main round if:
- they beat Hungary
- OR they beat Hungary AND Türkiye beat Sweden AND North Macedonia finish with a superior goal difference to Türkiye
GROUP C
France have qualified for the main round
Spain qualify for the main round with a win or draw against Poland
Poland qualify for the main round with a win against Spain
Portugal are eliminated
GROUP E
Norway have qualified for the main round
Slovenia qualify for the main round with a win or draw against Austria
Austria qualify for the main round with a win against Slovenia
Slovakia are eliminated
Calculations for groups B, D and F to follow.