What teams need to reach the EHF EURO 2024 main round

GROUP A

Hungary have qualified for the main round

Sweden qualifies for the main round with a win or draw against Türkiye

Türkiye qualifies for the main round if:

they beat Sweden AND North Macedonia lose to or draw with Hungary

North Macedonia lose to or draw with Hungary OR they beat Sweden AND North Macedonia beat Hungary AND Türkiye finish with a superior goal difference to North Macedonia

North Macedonia qualify for the main round if:

they beat Hungary

OR they beat Hungary AND Türkiye beat Sweden AND North Macedonia finish with a superior goal difference to Türkiye





GROUP C

France have qualified for the main round

Spain qualify for the main round with a win or draw against Poland

Poland qualify for the main round with a win against Spain

Portugal are eliminated



GROUP E

Norway have qualified for the main round

Slovenia qualify for the main round with a win or draw against Austria

Austria qualify for the main round with a win against Slovenia

Slovakia are eliminated

Calculations for groups B, D and F to follow.