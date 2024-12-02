What teams need to reach the EHF EURO 2024 main round

What teams need to reach the EHF EURO 2024 main round

02 December 2024, 11:25

The last games of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 preliminary round are here, and there are still plenty of tickets available for the main round. Find out what each team must do in their final preliminary round match to progress further.

GROUP A

Hungary have qualified for the main round

Sweden qualifies for the main round with a win or draw against Türkiye

Türkiye qualifies for the main round if:

  • they beat Sweden AND North Macedonia lose to or draw with Hungary
  • OR they beat Sweden AND North Macedonia beat Hungary AND Türkiye finish with a superior goal difference to North Macedonia

North Macedonia qualify for the main round if:

  • they beat Hungary
  • OR they beat Hungary AND Türkiye beat Sweden AND North Macedonia finish with a superior goal difference to Türkiye

GROUP C

France have qualified for the main round

Spain qualify for the main round with a win or draw against Poland

Poland qualify for the main round with a win against Spain

Portugal are eliminated


GROUP E

Norway have qualified for the main round

Slovenia qualify for the main round with a win or draw against Austria

Austria qualify for the main round with a win against Slovenia

Slovakia are eliminated

 

Calculations for groups B, D and F to follow.

