Back in the EHF Champions League this season, Laslo missed the first games due to injury, but returned to her role of orchestrating CS Gloria’s attack. So, what is Laslo thinking about when she leads her team into attack?

“First of all, I have to know all the time with which players from my team I am playing that moment and I have to know exactly what they can and they cannot do. So, for me to choose one action, it's first of all about my players and my team in that moment. Second, it's in my mind who is in front of us in defence and I try to find weak points. I try to see and to take the best option in the fastest way, because really now, these days, handball has become crazy fast.”

Speaking of knowing the strengths of the players she has on court with her, Laslo has the unique experience of playing alongside one of the best in history: Cristina Neagu. Neagu is the all-time top scorer of both the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions League Women, as well as the record winner of the IHF World Player of the Year award. As left back, she would play directly beside Laslo in the Romania team.

“With her, it's something else. It's really different. It's her and nobody else. If you ask me about her, I would just speak about her and not about backs or the other players, because the way how she sees and understands handball is really, really crazy. It's really, really comfortable, as a middle back, to have somebody like her on the left side — to know that she can shoot, she can pass, she can cross, she can do whatever without even speaking. And of course you have to reach this relation, but she can do this so easy, it doesn’t matter who is in the middle or her left and right side,” says Laslo.

“For me as a middle back, it was much easier with her. She could put me in the situation that I just shoot alone completely because she did all the job before. So, she can put a player in a really, really good situation. She can choose — all the time, she has two or three options to finish her actions.”

A standard attack is one thing, but in the final stages when it is time to seal the win, equalise or try to turn the momentum quickly, the stakes are higher. For some players, that means thinking about or doing something differently. For Laslo, it is the opposite, and she prefers to have no plan.

“I kind of don't really think about it, because I like to have this flow,” says Laslo, adding that stress or focusing on a particular plan can be a problem in this kind of situation. “For example, you go for a shot, but then they a put four-hand block, so what — you will still shoot? I really don't like to think that things will end up in one way or another way. I like more to play with freedom and more with attacking the space.”

Laslo says that at the top level, what decides a game — especially a tense, close one — is essentially who will make the first mistake.

“If you're in the situation that you have to decide, I will decide, for sure, one action which I think works a lot in that game, of course, with the players that I have on the court. But if I see one mistake in the defence in front of me, I will go for it. So, I don't like to put pressure on time or score.”