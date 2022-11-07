What teams need to reach the main round
Find out what needs to happen for teams to reach the Women's EHF EURO 2022 main round. This article will be updated after each match.
If two or more teams are equal on points after the completion of the preliminary round matches, their ranking is determined as follows:
a) Higher number of points obtained in the group matches played amongst the teams in question
b) Superior goal difference from the group matches played amongst the teams in question
c) Higher number of goals scored in the group matches played amongst the teams in question
d) Superior goal difference from all group matches (achieved by subtraction)
e) Higher number of goals scored in all group matches
If the ranking of one of these teams is determined, the criteria are consecutively followed until the ranking of all teams is determined.
If this procedure does not lead to a decision after completion of all preliminary round matches, a draw must decide the ranking. The draw must be carried out by the EHF, if possible, in the presence of at least one team official per delegation concerned.
GROUP A
Remaining matches:
Croatia vs Switzerland
Norway vs Hungary
Norway – through to the main round
Hungary – through to the main round
Croatia – through to the main round, if:
- they do not lose to Switzerland
- they do not lose to Switzerland by more than three goals AND Hungary lose to Norway
Switzerland – through to the main round, if:
- they beat Croatia by more than three goals
- they beat Croatia AND Hungary do not lose to Norway
GROUP B
Remaining matches:
Slovenia vs Serbia
Denmark vs Sweden
Sweden - through to the main round
Denmark- through to the main round
Slovenia - through to the main round if
- they do not lose to Serbia
- they do not lose to Serbia by more than seven goals AND Denmark lose to Sweden
Serbia - through to the main round if
- they beat Slovenia by more than seven goals
- they beat Slovenia AND Denmark do not lose to Sweden
Groups C & D will be added after Monday’s matches