What teams need to reach the main round

Find out what needs to happen for teams to reach the Women's EHF EURO 2022 main round. This article will be updated after each match.

If two or more teams are equal on points after the completion of the preliminary round matches, their ranking is determined as follows:

a) Higher number of points obtained in the group matches played amongst the teams in question

b) Superior goal difference from the group matches played amongst the teams in question

c) Higher number of goals scored in the group matches played amongst the teams in question

d) Superior goal difference from all group matches (achieved by subtraction)

e) Higher number of goals scored in all group matches

If the ranking of one of these teams is determined, the criteria are consecutively followed until the ranking of all teams is determined.

If this procedure does not lead to a decision after completion of all preliminary round matches, a draw must decide the ranking. The draw must be carried out by the EHF, if possible, in the presence of at least one team official per delegation concerned.