EHF Court of Handball suspends fine on SG Flensburg-Handewitt

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision in a case opened following the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 group phase match: Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) which took place on 24 February 2022, in Paris, France.

Following the match, the EHF Marketing Supervisor reported that the German club covered the EHF former premium sponsor, Nord Stream 2, on the players’ shirt with tape despite EHFM’s reminder to the club to stick to the competition's regulations.

The panel considered that at that time, SG Flensburg-Handewitt was still compelled to wear the premium sponsor on the players’ left sleeves and, by failing to do so, the club violated the competition’s regulations and must be therefore sanctioned accordingly.

However, the EHF Court of Handball established that the present situation is an exceptional one and unprecedented in the history of modern Europe. Given the development in this geographical area, the fact that war has actually broken out, the present case should therefore be regarded as a special case and consequently decided to suspend the total amount of the fine, for a period of two years, staring as of the date of the match.

An appeal may be lodged to the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.