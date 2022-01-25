When the former assistant faces his former boss

They are former teammates and colleagues, and their career paths have followed very similar lines. On Tuesday, either – or perhaps both – of Glenn Solberg and Christian Berge will celebrate a place in the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 semi-finals.

The two Norwegian coaches will lead Sweden and Norway on to the court in a Scandinavian derby that will conclude main round group II in Bratislava at 20:30 CET on Tuesday (live on EHFTV).

Berge, aged 48, has coached Norway since 2014. Solberg, 49, was appointed as Sweden’s head coach in 2020.

As players, they wore the Norwegian shirt together for many years. Berge earned 63 caps for his country, Solberg 122. And even on club level, Berge and Solberg were teammates from 2004 to 2006, playing for German club SG Flensburg-Handewitt. Solberg returned to his home club Drammen HK, while Berge joined Danish side Aarhus.

Finally, both became coaches. Berge started in 2008 at Norwegian club Elverum, before he took over the Norwegian national team to replace Robert Hedin. Solberg began his coaching career for the Norwegian federation and took over the men’s national B team – and when Berge became head coach, Solberg joined him as assistant until 2016.

After quitting the Norwegian team in 2016, Solberg went back to club handball, coaching at St Hallvard in Norway and then taking on roles including advising his former club, Flensburg, before being appointed as Sweden’s head coach when Kristjan Andresson stepped down to focus on Rhein-Neckar Löwen.

Solberg became Sweden’s coach after the EHF EURO 2020, when the co-hosts had missed the semi-finals. He is the first-ever non-Swedish coach, and follows the likes of Bengt Johansson, Ola Lindgren and Staffan Olsson in the role.

It took Solberg only one year to steer the Swedish team to the World Championship final in Cairo, where they lost against their neighbours Denmark, and to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where they (like Norway) were eliminated in the quarter-final.

Berge also has experience of coaching at this level. He steered Norway to two World Championship finals (2017, 2019) and their first ever European silverware, the EHF EURO 2020 bronze medal.