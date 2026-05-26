eurohandball.com: What was the main difference or tweak — both from a tactical and a player management point of view — that Bojana Popovic made after her arrival at CSM Bucuresti to regain confidence, improve and make it all the way to the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 after eight years?

Tatjana Brnovic: Bojana united us. Since the first day she came, she set clear goals — both long-term and short-term as well. She demands from us commitment, energy, a serious approach from trainings to games. She gave us everything that she could, from tactical input of preparing us for the opponents, but mainly focusing on our game and system, using each one of us in the best way possible. Also, giving her energy and showing what she wants to see from us through her own example.

It feels like we are building up from the moment she came, and that we are playing better and standing stronger as a team. It is a good feeling when you know that we did the hard work and it paid off. Definitely, she gave us confidence, but not just like that — she showed us the way to get it, believed in us, and it was on us to follow and step up. I am really happy and proud to say that we did it together.

eurohandball.com: Obviously, you knew Bojana from playing for Montenegro and Buducnost. But how important is it to have a head coach who gives you confidence and — even more importantly — who has the experience of winning the EHF Champions League six times with three different clubs as a player?

Tatjana Brnovic: Having someone who has won many Champions League titles as a head coach can be really good, but in my opinion, it is not crucial. Considering that it is not the same being an individual and performing, as it is being the one who is putting all the puzzle pieces together.

Talking about her, I can really say she did and is doing an amazing job. How she managed to "jump in" in the middle of the season and lead us to the FINAL4 speaks for itself. I think the core of her mentality as a player and as a coach is the same — putting it in a few words, I think it would be being yourself unapologetically, fighting like it's do or die, striving for the top and going for the win always. I am really excited about the upcoming FINAL4 and I believe she can lead us all the way.