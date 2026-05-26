CSM's Montenegrin duo hail Popovic ahead of Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4

CSM's Montenegrin duo hail Popovic ahead of Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
26 May 2026, 11:00

A rejuvenated CSM Bucuresti are back at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 for the first time since 2017/18, when the Tigresses won the 3/4 placement match in Budapest. As we are nearing the pinnacle event of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26, Tatjana Brnovic and Djurdjina Jaukovic discussed the influence of head coach Bojana Popovic on the team's successful campaign this year.

It has been a turbulent season for the Romanian club in their first campaign following the retirement of all-time top scorer Cristina Neagu. However, with six-time EHF Champions League Women winner as a player, Bojana Popovic — now at the helm after replacing Adrian Vasile over the winter — CSM are back on track.

The Bucharest-based club finished in second place in group B before turning a one-goal deficit from the first leg into a dominant quarter-final win (62:53) in Romania against Team Esbjerg, setting up a semi-final against Metz Handball at the MVM Dome in Budapest on 6 June.

A couple of the CSM Bucuresti players know Popovic better than others in the squad, as the Montenegrin pair Tatjana Brnovic and Djurdjina Jaukovic collaborated with her in the national team, and eurohandball.com spoke to the duo about the coach's influence this season and their expectations ahead of the upcoming Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026.

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eurohandball.com: What was the main difference or tweak — both from a tactical and a player management point of view — that Bojana Popovic made after her arrival at CSM Bucuresti to regain confidence, improve and make it all the way to the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 after eight years?

Tatjana Brnovic: Bojana united us. Since the first day she came, she set clear goals — both long-term and short-term as well. She demands from us commitment, energy, a serious approach from trainings to games. She gave us everything that she could, from tactical input of preparing us for the opponents, but mainly focusing on our game and system, using each one of us in the best way possible. Also, giving her energy and showing what she wants to see from us through her own example.

It feels like we are building up from the moment she came, and that we are playing better and standing stronger as a team. It is a good feeling when you know that we did the hard work and it paid off. Definitely, she gave us confidence, but not just like that — she showed us the way to get it, believed in us, and it was on us to follow and step up. I am really happy and proud to say that we did it together.

eurohandball.com: Obviously, you knew Bojana from playing for Montenegro and Buducnost. But how important is it to have a head coach who gives you confidence and — even more importantly — who has the experience of winning the EHF Champions League six times with three different clubs as a player?

Tatjana Brnovic: Having someone who has won many Champions League titles as a head coach can be really good, but in my opinion, it is not crucial. Considering that it is not the same being an individual and performing, as it is being the one who is putting all the puzzle pieces together.

Talking about her, I can really say she did and is doing an amazing job. How she managed to "jump in" in the middle of the season and lead us to the FINAL4 speaks for itself. I think the core of her mentality as a player and as a coach is the same — putting it in a few words, I think it would be being yourself unapologetically, fighting like it's do or die, striving for the top and going for the win always. I am really excited about the upcoming FINAL4 and I believe she can lead us all the way.

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20260418 Team Esbjerg CSM Bucaresti CSM Bucarest (3)

eurohandball.com: What kind of energy and influence did Bojana Popovic bring with her at CSM Bucuresti that sparked your upturn in form as a team to go all the way to the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026?

Djurdjina Jaukovic: Bojana brought a completely new energy to the team. From the first moment, she raised the level of intensity, responsibility, and belief within the group. She knows exactly what it takes to win at this level, and she transfers that mentality to us every day. The results speak for themselves: our performances have improved, and we are playing with more confidence and consistency. She had a big influence on our journey to the EHF FINAL4, and we want to continue like this.

eurohandball.com: You already have experience of playing at the EHF FINAL4 with both OTP Group Buducnost and Brest Bretagne Handball in the past, but you are yet to lift the trophy after playing in the 2021 final. How different is it for you to play at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 now, when you are arguably a more experienced player? Do the past defeats make you even more motivated to win the trophy?

Djurdjina Jaukovic: Yes, I already have experience from the EHF FINAL4. With Buducnost, I was still very young, but it meant a lot to feel that atmosphere so early in my career. With Brest, I was one step away from winning the trophy, which was a very valuable experience. Now I feel more mature and better prepared for this level. Of course, those past experiences give me extra motivation, but my focus is on the present and on helping the team achieve our goal.

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BBH BUCAREST (31)

eurohandball.com: What are your expectations ahead of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 and do you believe that you can go all the way past Metz Handball and then lift the trophy?

Tatjana Brnovic: ⁠It feels great so far. And now coming to a point when everything is decided in 24 hours feels exciting and, of course, everything is open for everyone. I know that we will be ready, both mentally and physically, and I do believe in us, in our strength of spirit and motivation to not stop until the very end. I think it will be an amazing weekend.

Djurdjina Jaukovic: We expect a very tough semi-final, as Metz is a very well-organised team with a clear system and strong chemistry. Their biggest strengths are their defence and transitions — they punish mistakes. They also have great squad depth, which allows them to keep a high level throughout the whole game. We know it will be a demanding match, so we need to stay focused, disciplined, and bring our best performance.

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Photos © nhcfoto.dk, Brest Bretagne Handball, Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan/CSM Bucuresti

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