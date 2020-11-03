Where to watch this week’s Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers

The race to reach the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia begins this week with the first of six qualification rounds.

In total, 32 nations in eight groups compete for the 20 tickets reserved for each of the eight group winners and runners-ups, as well as the four best third-ranked teams. The second round will be played on Saturday and Sunday, before the qualification continues in January, April and May 2021.

Besides the hosts EHF EURO 2020 champions Spain and silver medallists Croatia have already directly qualified for the 2022 – and all four teams will participate in the EHF EURO Cup, which also starts this week.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 will begin on 13 January 2022, with matches taking place inside five arenas: in Budapest, Debrecen and Szeged in Hungary and in Bratislava and Kosice in Slovakia. The final will be staged inside the newly-built 20,000-seater Budapest Arena on 30 January 2022.

Covid-19 cases leads to postponements

Following Covid-19 positive cases in the participating teams, teams in quarantine, or local pandemic measures, a number of matches in the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup have been postponed to a later date.

For an updated overview, click here.

Tune in for live handball

Live coverage of the first round of qualifiers, which throw off on Wednesday and are completed on Thursday, is available to handball fans across the continent. All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV, subject to geoblocking. Throw off times below are all CET.

Wednesday 4 November

Portugal v Israel (20:30) – RTP2, Charlton (Sport 3), EHFTV

Montenegro v Kosovo (20:30) – RTCG2, Arena Sport, EHFTV

Iceland v Lithuania (20:45) – RUV, LRT, EHFTV

Netherlands v Turkey (20:00) – handball.tv, TRT Spor 2, EHFTV

Denmark v Switzerland (20:00) – TV2 SPORT, SRF Info (TV), RTS Web, EHFTV

North Macedonia v Finland (20:00) – MRT1 or MRT3, V Sport Urheilu, Viaplay, EHFTV

Austria v Estonia (20:25) – ORF Sport Plus, EHV2 and online, ZDF, EHFTV

Thursday 5 November

Ukraine v Russia (17:00) – Belarus5, Holmbury – Match TV, EHFTV

Sweden v Romania (18:10) – STV2, Playbook, EHFTV

Germany v Bosnia & Herzegovina (16:15) – ZDF, Arena Sport, EHFTV

Download the official media guide

In time for the start of Qualifiers, the EHF Media and Communications department has prepared an EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers media guide to facilitate the media's coverage of the upcoming matches.

The media guide can be downloaded here.

This guide provides journalists not only with an overview of all 32 teams participating, but also gives an extensive overview of the teams’ records, such as biggest win or most goals scored in an EHF EURO qualifier, as well as all head-to-head statistics for the eight qualification groups.