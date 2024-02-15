Group phase heads into thrilling finish
The final round of the EHF Champions League Women group phase promises to deliver drama, with plenty of twists and turns, this weekend. It is crunch time for the clubs as quarter-final and play-off tickets are still at stake.
We want to offer the spectators a great performance in the last home game of the group phase. It will be important for us to play two good and consistent halves in order to get back to our flow; the second half against CSM in particular gave us a lot of courage. After that we will continue to work hard to be well prepared for the play-offs.
We have to win this match, we have to show a different face, because we haven't been at our best in the last two Champions League matches. So, it will be especially important to get the two points now; two points won't change our position in the group, but a victory would give us a lot of strength for the future.
We will play a really tough game against Esbjerg. We know that it doesn’t depend only on us, however, we want to
win and we will try everything to get the two points, hoping that the victory will qualify us for the next phase.