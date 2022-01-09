Who will win EHF EURO 2022? Journalists give their predictions
The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 promises to be yet another rollercoaster in European handball as 24 nations go toe-to-toe with the aim of lifting the famous golden trophy come 30 January in Budapest.
Who will triumph and which players will announce themselves on the European stage? Which young players look set to announce themselves on the European stage and which nation will provide the fairy tale story that we will be writing about over the next few weeks? We asked four of our esteemed EHF journalists to put their reputations on the line and answer five of our burning questions.
Which teams will win the medals?
Björn Pazen, EHF journalist: “Spain stand strong against their Scandinavian rivals Sweden and Norway in preliminary round and main round thanks to their physical strong and experienced defence and can take the title once more. Denmark have a strong and balanced squad and can run the Spanish close. France make it to the semi in a true main round thriller against Slovenia.”
Paul Bray, EHF commentator: “Denmark are the team to beat, but I’ll play devil’s advocate and go for Spain to win their third back-to-back title ahead of Denmark. France are missing some key players but should still have enough experience to step onto the podium. Norway, without Johannessen, will miss some depth, but could reach the semi-final. Sweden and Hungary are also in the frame.”
Courtney Gahan, EHF journalist: “Denmark appear to be a in a solid position to climb to the top of the EHF EURO podium for the first time since 2012 and come into the tournament off the back of a strong year. France may lack the power to go all the way but can never be discounted – so they’re my tip for silver. Co-hosts Hungary impressed two years ago and now have home advantage on their side. They can take bronze.”
Chris O’Reilly, EHF commentator, journalist and co-host of (Un)informed Handball Hour podcast: “I see a repeat of the 2021 world final here as Denmark and Sweden appear to have the most settled squads among the big guns, having already brought a number of young players into the mix and are playing a style of handball that is difficult to match when everything clicks. For the first time in a couple of years, I have faith in the French team, which means this tournament will be a disaster for them.”
Who will be awarded the MVP?
Björn Pazen: “It’s time that Mikkel Hansen takes his first EHF EURO MVP trophy. Thanks to his goals and his leadership, Denmark march unbeaten to the podium - and make their early exit at the EHF EURO 2020 more than forgotten.”
Paul Bray: “Niklas Landin is having a strong season at Kiel and always steps-up for Denmark, so I tip him to become the first goalkeeper to get the MVP title.”
Courtney Gahan: “If Niklas Landin delivers his best and proves so critical once more, the goalkeeper — who has never been nominated as MVP of a national team event, despite a collection of eight medals in his career (and all of them gold or silver) — would be a deserving recipient of the individual honours.”
Chris O’Reilly: “The latest trend in handball is about showing some love to the line players in the MVP awards and it is about time. What we need for an MVP is a player who will play a key role in every aspect of the game and that is what Magnus Saugstrup is capable of, showing up for his team in the centre of defence, transition attack and on the line in attack. Should Denmark win gold here, Magnus will not be far away from the spotlight.”
Who will finish top scorer?
Björn Pazen: “Dika Mem is a goal machine - and as Nedim Remili is ruled out by injury, he has to take the full responsibility as French right back. His extreme will to score and his cleverness in one-against-one make him unstoppable.”
Paul Bray: “Sander Sagosen gets my vote but it’s a close call along with Mikkel Hansen and Hampus Wanne. However, I will go for the Norwegian left back to top the scoring chart for the second EHF EURO running.”
Courtney Gahan: “Aleix Gomez, the current top scorer of the Champions League with 59 goals for Barça, will surely deliver for Spain as well. The right wing was Spain’s top scorer on the path to the bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 and recorded an accuracy rate absolutely unrivalled among the top scorers — 44 goals scored and only three missed for a percentage of 94.”
Chris O’Reilly: “If Norway do not come away with a medal at this championship, it won't be for Sander Sagosen’s lack of trying. On the back of being the top scorer and assist giver in 2020, Sagosen has endured some hard times with this team but this championship seems to bring out something special in him.”
Which youngster will catch the eye?
Björn Pazen: “Some have already called Domen Makuc the new Ivano Balic - and thanks to his transfer to Barcelona the 21-year-old learned so much and gained EHF Champions League experience. The Slovenia is a true playmaker, who knows how to read the matches and bring his teammates in a perfect position.”
Paul Bray: “Slovenian playmaker Domen Makuc is having another good season at Barça and will hopefully get some decent court time, despite the competition at this post in the Slovenian side. Dominik Máthé and Mathias Gidsel make my shortlist, but I see them as old hands already!”
Courtney Gahan: “It has only been one year since Mathias Gidsel made his debut at a major international tournament, but he has already collected two medals, one All-star Team nod and an MVP title at the World Championships and Tokyo Olympics respectively.”
Chris O’Reilly: “Two left-handed 22-year-olds look likely to stand out for me. One of them is Mathias Gidsel, but he was arguably the best player in the world last year, so it feels a bit insincere to place him in this category. With this in mind, Elverum’s Dominik Mathé stands out for me.”
What will be the fairy tale of the competition?
Björn Pazen: “If they can beat Lithuania and Russia and proceed to the main round, Slovakia will continue the story of successful EHF EURO hosts. The inexperienced side of coach Peter Kukucka flies on the wings of success, after they had never won any EHF EURO matches before. Unfortunately, the main round opponents are too strong, but they will make their fans happy.”
Paul Bray: “If joint hosts Hungary, carried by the home crowd, can get going, securing their first men’s EHF EURO medal would be the ultimate fairy tale.”
Courtney Gahan: “Co-hosts Hungary have the perfect recipe to provide the fairy tale story of this EHF EURO. Playing at home, with a talented core squad with the perfect mix of experience and hungry rising stars, it is time for them to break into the semi-final round. It is always something special to see tournament hosts capitalise on their support to go all the way.”
Chris O’Reilly: “One of the best handball nations never to claim a medal at the EHF EURO, that may well change in 2022 for Hungary. The expectations of an entire sporting nation rest on these men's shoulders for the next few weeks and if they can deal with the pressure, the inherent boost it should give them will make a huge difference.”