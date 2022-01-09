Who will win EHF EURO 2022? Journalists give their predictions

Which teams will win the medals?

Björn Pazen, EHF journalist: “Spain stand strong against their Scandinavian rivals Sweden and Norway in preliminary round and main round thanks to their physical strong and experienced defence and can take the title once more. Denmark have a strong and balanced squad and can run the Spanish close. France make it to the semi in a true main round thriller against Slovenia.”

Paul Bray, EHF commentator: “Denmark are the team to beat, but I’ll play devil’s advocate and go for Spain to win their third back-to-back title ahead of Denmark. France are missing some key players but should still have enough experience to step onto the podium. Norway, without Johannessen, will miss some depth, but could reach the semi-final. Sweden and Hungary are also in the frame.”

Courtney Gahan, EHF journalist: “Denmark appear to be a in a solid position to climb to the top of the EHF EURO podium for the first time since 2012 and come into the tournament off the back of a strong year. France may lack the power to go all the way but can never be discounted – so they’re my tip for silver. Co-hosts Hungary impressed two years ago and now have home advantage on their side. They can take bronze.”

Chris O’Reilly, EHF commentator, journalist and co-host of (Un)informed Handball Hour podcast: “I see a repeat of the 2021 world final here as Denmark and Sweden appear to have the most settled squads among the big guns, having already brought a number of young players into the mix and are playing a style of handball that is difficult to match when everything clicks. For the first time in a couple of years, I have faith in the French team, which means this tournament will be a disaster for them.”