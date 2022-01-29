Wiederer: “The best moments are still to come”

The first-ever Men’s EHF EURO hosted by two countries will come to an end on Sunday with the final between Spain and Sweden, and the bronze-medal match between France and Denmark in the Budapest Handball Arena.

On Saturday, representatives of the European Handball Federation and the Hungarian and Slovak handball federations gave their comments on the tournament at a closing press conference.

EHF President Michael Wiederer:

“It is a pleasure to represent the EHF and I am really happy to see the teams and spectators here under the given circumstances. In the past two years, we are struggling, but we managed to carry out all events in critical phases. We were able to organise a top-level event in a satisfying way.

“The hygiene concept was implemented in different times; then came Omicron, so we had to adapt the concept. Those challenges were unexpected, so I congratulate the local organisers for their readiness to adapt to crucial situations.

“All over Europe, governments adapt their rules day by day, the same case happened here. 24 teams from different environments came here with different mentalities and approaches. We had to find a balance for that, it was a challenge for all delegations.

“We managed it day-by-day together with the local organisers and participating federations. We played all the matches, and I cannot remember having seen so many top level and close matches on highest level. We owe our gratitude to the players who gave their soul for this game, playing on the highest level.

“We can be proud of playing the event in a satisfying way. It was the highest level of sport, and thanks to both organisers for their ongoing support. I am sure that the best moments will come tomorrow.”

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner:

“We have seen impressive figures in terms of TV and digital activation thanks to the new broadcasting concepts and new projects of our media and marketing partners Infront and DAZN. We reached 114 countries. In Denmark the EHF EURO reached a market share of 74 per cent, in Croatia it had more than one million fans and 50 per cent of the TV viewers; more than five million TV viewers watched the German matches on German TV.

“Besides, we have reached 200 million digital contacts, and we doubled the figures compared to 2020. Other activations of our partners were the engagement of TikTok, the Lidl fan sofa, the fan activity of Gorenje and especially the Grundfos Player of the Match campaign, which will provide clean water for hundreds of families in Malawi. Another successful cooperation was the usage of data tracking by our partner Kinexon for teams but also for TV, media and fans in the arenas.”

EHF First Vice President Predrag Boskovic:

“This championship has underlined the importance of national team competition, all eyes in Europe were on our sport. Thanks to both local organisers, who organized this championship, which was an important foundation for our sport in Hungary and Slovakia in terms of handball infrastructure. We are here in the future temple of the European handball – in Budapest we now have one of the best handball arenas in Europe, Szeged have a new arena, Debrecen renovated their arena.

“The EHF EURO was much more than only games, as we had many think tank meetings, the master coach course, the ‘Respect Your Talent’ event with 15 youngsters. And we had a special meeting on the future of youth competitions. We are investing in the future of young players. The EHF is a stepping-stone for the future development of our sport. Youth competitions will bring many future handball stars for future senior events.”

Gabriella Horvath, Secretary General of the Hungarian Handball Federation:

“Tomorrow a long journey ends with the final act. It was a very complex and challenging time, it was a great effort by many people and a huge honour for us to host the event. Since we were awarded with this event, we showed enthusiasm and excitement and we wanted to fulfil all expectations despite unexpected situations and challenges of Covid.

“We were in constant contact with EHF and the teams, we tried to face all needs and challenges. More than 15,000 Covid tests were conducted to have a safe environment for all participants. We had a great atmosphere in the new arenas in Budapest and Szeged, we had a new record for main round matches without the hosts, although obviously I would have loved to see our own team playing there.

“Thanks to the EHF for a great cooperation and the ongoing support, thanks to the government and local partners, thanks to our Slovakian friends, all federations and the teams, thanks to 700 volunteers. We can be very proud of this championship that we carried it out with EHF, it has been a great championship for all of us.”

Jaroslav Holeša, President of the Slovak Handball Federation:

“When we were awarded this championship in June 2018, we had big plans and goals, mainly to re-start our sport at home in Slovakia. We had no idea that it would become the most difficult championship in history. The whole organisation was a daily struggle.

“Whenever we hoped for the end of the pandemic, new problems came, but we never lost the faith, even when we had the lockdown in Slovakia. Hungary gave us constant support, they were a reliable partner and we found a friend who helped us in all situations.”