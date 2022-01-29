20220129 Podcast Chrintz SWE
EHF EURO

Official podcast looks back on dramatic semi-finals

29 January 2022, 16:35

Friday night's drama proves you can never take anything for granted in handball, and the (Un)informed Handball Hour try to make sense of what we saw in Budapest.

  • reflecting on Spain's tactical masterclass and where it all went wrong for Denmark
  • hear Valter Chrintz's post-match thoughts
  • Sweden emerge victorious from a tremendous battle
  • what Spain and Sweden need to do to secure gold

This is the 12th episode of the official podcast series by the makers of the (Un)informed Handball Hour, who are providing handball fans around the world with podcasts before and during the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

In the build-up to the event, and on every second day during the championship, the Irish trio of Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the event.

The EHF EURO podcast is available in English on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and acast and is also embedded on eurohandball.com.

