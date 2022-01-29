Official podcast looks back on dramatic semi-finals

Friday night's drama proves you can never take anything for granted in handball, and the (Un)informed Handball Hour try to make sense of what we saw in Budapest.

reflecting on Spain's tactical masterclass and where it all went wrong for Denmark

hear Valter Chrintz's post-match thoughts

Sweden emerge victorious from a tremendous battle

what Spain and Sweden need to do to secure gold

