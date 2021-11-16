Winterthur turn match around after the break

For more than 40 minutes, TATRAN Presov were in full control of the home match against Pfadi Winterthur, but then the Swiss champions turned the match around. Key to their first group phase victory were ten goals of Cedrie Tynowski, eight of them after the break. It was Pfadi’s first away victory in a group phase match since a 27:25 result at Haslum (Norway) in 2015.

GROUP A:

TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs. Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) 29:33 (16:12)

It was Pfadi’s first positive result in the group phase; they are equal with Presov now.

The hosts were constantly ahead in the first half, their biggest advance being six goals at 15:9.

The key to the 16:12 halftime lead was Brazilian-born goalkeeper Marcos Colodeti, who saved 40 percent of all Pfadi shots in the first 30 minutes.

Winterthur had the better opening of the second half and reduced the gap to 19:20 in minute 43, mainly thanks to three goals from Cedrie Tynowski.

At 21:20, Pfadi took the lead - and never let it go for the remainder of the match.



Kasatkin’s eight goals not enough

Viacheslav Kasatkin was more successful in beach Handball than in indoor handball, being a member of the Russian beach national team for many years. Now the line player had his individual high score in a European Cup competition: After arriving from Romanian side Vaslui to Presov, Kasatkin had scored a total of four goals in the previous two matches - but against Pfadi Winterthur the Russian was on fire. Yet his eight goals from nine attempts were not enough to win.