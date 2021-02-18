Women’s EHF EURO 2020 documentary released

The European Handball Federation is proud to unveil how the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 was organised in an exclusive new documentary now streaming on YouTube .

A Championship like no other lifts the lid on how the EHF, the Danish Handball Association and players and staff were involved in playing one of handball’s biggest competitions in a safe environment amid a global pandemic.

From red zones to regular testing and from hotel life to innovative ways of media coverage, the documentary, produced by EHF media and marketing partners Infront, explores how organisers and teams dealt with the unique challenges of organising and playing a high-profile event in unprecedented times.

Thanks to exclusive behind-the-scenes access, A Championship like no other features interviews with players who made the tournament so special on the court and to the unsung heroes that helped made it all possible off the court.

Thomas Schöneich, Director Media and Communications at the EHF, said: “The documentary gives a fascinating insight into how the EHF and the organising committee were able to rise to the challenge of making sure the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 was played in the safest way possible in exceptional, never-before-planned circumstances.

“The documentary not only highlights the demanding lengths and measures that were required, but it is a fitting tribute to how the spirit and camaraderie of those involved in a truly unique event helped deliver a successful championship.

“Our thanks go to Infront, the Danish Handball Federation and all the competing federations and their players and staff for making the documentary possible.”