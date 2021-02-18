EHF European Cup
Three semi-final tickets still up for grabs
The line-up of the EHF European Cup Women semi-finals will be completed this weekend as three teams will join Croatian side HC Lokomotiva Zagreb in the next round.
The remaining teams will be determined in four quarter-final matches this weekend.
- Lokomotiva progressed after defeating DHC Slavia Praha twice last week
- Club Balonmano Atletico Guardes have a good chance to reach the next round following their 24:16 win at HC Galychanka Lviv as they meet again on Sunday in Pontevedra
- Rincon Fertilidad Malaga and A.C.PAOK will play a double-header on Friday and Sunday in Thessaloniki
- Yalikavaksports Club vs Rocasa Gran Canaria will be decided in a single game, on Sunday in Bodrum; the winner of this match will meet Lokomotiva in the semi-final
Three Spanish teams may go through
While Croatia are already certain to have a team in the semi-final, all other spots in the next round may by occupied by Spanish sides.
Atletico Guardes already have one foot there following an eight-goal away win in Lviv. Although both Malaga and Rocasa will play away from home this weekend, in Greece and Turkey respectively, they also have a fair chance to go through.