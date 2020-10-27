Women’s EHF EURO 2020 media accreditation launches

Media accreditation is open for written media, photographers and non-rights holders for the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Norway and Denmark.

Applications can be made via the EHF’s dedicated online accreditation system available at: https://apps.st-software.com/ehf-publicregistration. Email requests will not be processed.

TV, web TV and radio representatives should contact the EHF’s media and marketing partner, Infront Sports & Media before making an application, in order to reach an agreement on the relevant media rights.

Infront Sports & Media can be contacted at BSHandball@infrontsports.com.

Criteria for applications

The EHF applies strict criteria for the issuing of media accreditations and will only accept requests from professional media representatives working at the event for a recognised media outlet.

Media representatives, and in particular freelancers, may also be asked to provide additional evidence of their work and previous coverage of handball events.

Terms and conditions for the event can be viewed here.

Deadline for accreditation requests is Friday, 13 November 2020.

Off-site accreditation

In addition to applying for a regular on-site accreditation, media representatives are able to apply for an online accreditation which gives the opportunity to participate in the event without travelling to Norway or Denmark.

For this online accreditation, the same criteria as for on-site accreditations apply.

Media representatives, who have been granted an off-site accreditation, will be provided with the necessary access to follow mixed zone procedures and press conferences online.

Additional details will be communicated in due course.

Media operations at Women’s EHF EURO 2020

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 media operations have undergone a significant change.

Following the EHF Hygiene Concept, physical presence in the mixed zone in all venues will not be possible. However, the mixed zone will take place but will be conducted online via video conferencing.

Post-match press conferences will also be conducted via video conferencing. In addition, media attendance will be possible in Trondheim and Herning where social distancing measures can be implemented.

Media calls on rest days will also take place virtually.

More detailed information about the video conferencing procedure will follow after closing the accreditation process on 13 November.

Media centre and media tribune in all venues will be fully operational. Strict hygiene and social distancing measures will have to be respected at all times.

Due to social distancing measures, there will be a limited number of photographer positions behind the goals for each match. Where necessary, a ticket system will be introduced. Photographers that do not get a place behind the goals, will be able to take pictures from the positions in the stands.

Based on the requirements and the developments of the health situations, the European Handball Federation reserves the right to amend the approaches as outlined below.

All accredited media representatives will be kept up to date through regular email updates.

Coronavirus measures

The tournament will be organised under very strict and special circumstances due to Covid-19 pandemic. In co-operation with the Organising Committees of Norway and Denmark as well as the local authorities, the European Handball Federation aims to implement a safe event strategy keeping in mind that health and safety must be a top priority.

Media representatives must, at all times, follow the Covid-19 regulations in place:

Media representatives must wear a face mask throughout every match

Media representatives should carry hand disinfectant and wash hands regularly

Media representatives can only access media areas, except for those given courtside access at specific times and under supervision of the EHF Media Supervisor

Catering for media will comply with all health regulations

The photographers will not be allowed to touch the ball under any circumstance

The official Women’s EHF EURO 2020 Hygiene Protocol will be published ahead of the event.

All hygiene measures in relation to Covid-19 must be respected at all times. Violation of the hygiene measures will lead to the immediate withdrawal of accreditation.

Travelling to Norway and Denmark

All media representatives travelling to Norway and Denmark must be aware of the travel restrictions both host countries have.

For Norway, you can check the travel restrictions here.

For Denmark, you can check the travel restrictions here.

All media representatives coming to the venues will need to present:

Negative Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours

Health Declaration form which can be downloaded here.

Media hotels

The Women’s EHF EURO 2020 Organising Committee has provided media hotels for the media representatives travelling to Norway and Denmark.

A complete overview of the hotels, together with prices, hotel contacts and special booking codes, is available here.

Hotel availability is limited, and hotel rooms will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

The booking deadline for hotels in Norway is 2 November and in Denmark 31 October 2020.

Follow online

The latest news and information from EHF EURO 2020 in Norway and Denmark can be found on the official website at www.ehf-euro.com and social media channels Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.