Jef Lettens saves the day for Toulouse in Leon

After winning their first game in the EHF European League Men last week at home against HC Metalurg, French side Toulouse were looking to keep their momentum this week, away from their base.

However, it was set to be a tough call, especially with the absence of their centre-back Luc Steins.

For Leon, this home game was the first opportunity to play in the competition in front of their passionate fans, after directly qualifying through to the group phase.

GROUP A

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) 26:26 (15:14)

Ruben Marchan Criado impressed for Leon, with seven goals

With 14 minutes left, the home side were ahead by four

The visitors then only conceded two in the last 13 minutes, coming back level with two minutes left to play

Leon missed the opportunity to win the game, as goalkeeper Jef Lettens saved Gonzalo Perez Arce’s last-second seven-meter shot

Toulouse remain undefeated in the group with three points while Leon take their first point

Heroic Jef Lettens

Belgian goalkeeper Jef Lettens saved the match for Toulouse and also shouted his name across the European continent.

Thanks to his saves (three in the last minutes of the game), he allowed his team to come back from what looked like a bad situation, but went one step better, stopping Gonzalo Perez Arce’s seven metre throw with the clock already up to 30 minutes in the second half.

His performance means the French side remain unbeaten in the European League this season.