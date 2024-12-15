Women’s EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team revealed

Players from six teams, including finalists Denmark and Norway, are represented on this year’s All-star Team.

Danish left wing Emma Friis, Hungarian right back Katrin Klujber and French defender Pauletta Foppa are all selected for the second EHF EURO in a row after being named in the All-star Team for the first time in 2022. Klujber and Friis were named in the same positions for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games All-star Team earlier this year.

Meanwhile 2022 MVP Henny Reistad is this year selected as the All-star centre back, adding to her previous individual awards including MVP of the 2023 IHF Women’s World Championship and All-star left back at the 2021 World Championship.

The rest of the All-star Team receive their first nods at major international tournaments. Centre back Petra Simon, aged 20, is the inaugural All-star young player, after a breakout EHF EURO debut that saw her score 25 goals and make 22 assists for Hungary on their way to the semi-finals.

The team was selected by a fan vote through the Home of Handball app attracting almost 10,000 votes, and confirmed by a panel of experts which includes EHF Champions League winners, Andrea Lekic and Ana Gros, coaching expert Per Johansson and two EHF representatives.

The tournament’s MVP will be announced after the final on Sunday 15 December.

WOMEN’S EHF EURO 2024 ALL-STAR TEAM

Left wing: Emma Friis (Denmark)

Left back: Tjaša Stanko (Slovenia)

Centre back: Henny Reistad (Norway)

Right back: Katrin Klujber (Hungary)

Right wing: Viktória Gyori-Lukács (Hungary)

Line player: Tatjana Brnovic (Montenegro)

Goalkeeper: Anna Kristensen (Denmark)

Defender: Pauletta Foppa (France)

Young player: Petra Simon (Hungary)