14:35

Join Ana Gros, Andrea Lekic, Victor Tomas and Bengt Kunkel now for your live build-up!



14:25

The EHF EURO live show will begin very soon, ahead of the bronze medal match - tune in on YouTube or Instagram for the build-up to today's big finale.

14:00

The closing press conference has been going on at the Wiener Stadthalle this afternoon - watch it here.



13:30

The stat of the day is ominous for Denmark as their opponents Norway are in the final with eight wins from eight matches. Only once in the history of the EHF EURO has a team that has won all its matches failed to win the final: in 2006, Russia and Norway, two teams that had won everything so far, faced each other and Norway came out on top. Overall, eight times the winner finished the tournament without losing a point.

13:00

Did you miss the EHF Excellence Awards last night? It was a true festival of handball and a five-time Women’s EHF EURO champion and multiple All-star Team member, Stine Oftedal, was crowned MVP of the season. Oftedal will be watching on tonight as her former teammates go for gold in Vienna.

The young player of the season and All-star young player, Petra Simon of Hungary, was also at the awards to collect her trophy. She could potentially win another today as Hungary play France for bronze.