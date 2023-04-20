Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers draw sets up local clashes

EHF EURO 2022 bronze medallists Montenegro will play neighbours Serbia, with Türkiye and Bulgaria in the same group 6. Bulgaria shares a border with both Serbia and Türkiye.

Similarly, Croatia and neighbouring Bosnia & Herzegovina are drawn in group 1 alongside Romania and Greece.

Group 7 has a heavy Nordic flavour, with Sweden, Iceland and the Faroe Islands set to play each other alongside Luxembourg.

2022 silver medallists Denmark were drawn in group 8, with Poland and Kosovo. Due to the withdrawal of Great Britain from the Qualifiers process, this group has only three teams.

The draw was carried out by EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner and handball stars Beatrice Edwige (France), Jovanka Radicevic (Montenegro), three-time EHF EURO champion Veronica Kristiansen (Norway), and Kerstin Kündig (Switzerland).

Before the draw Edwige said France would like to face "one strong team and one team we never faced in qualification". The 2018 champions will play against Slovenia, Italy and Latvia in group 4; although they have met Slovenia on numerous occasions, Italy and Latvia are indeed new opponents.

Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers

Group 1: Croatia, Romania, Greece, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Group 2: Germany, Slovakia, Ukraine, Israel

Group 3: Netherlands, Czech Republic, Portugal, Finland

Group 4: France, Slovenia, Italy, Latvia

Group 5: Spain, North Macedonia, Lithuania, Azerbaijan

Group 6: Montenegro, Serbia, Türkiye, Bulgaria

Group 7: Sweden, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg

Group 8: Denmark, Poland, Kosovo