Vojvodina and Grozdanic ready for the rematch

Since the start of the EHF European Cup in October 2022, Vojvodina successfully eliminated SSV Brixen, Förthof UHK Krems, ØIF Arendal and Gorenje Velenje before facing Alingsås in the semi-finals.

“We had a very good season. In the quarter-finals, we eliminated Gorenje Velenje, a very experienced team with young players. We gave our best on the court in what they say was a historic semi-final and I hope it will be a historic final also,” adds Grozdanic.

The match at Slana Bara Hall in Novi Sad will be one of the climaxes of the season for the Serbian club and the whole team believe they have a good chance of ending Saturday night with a victory.

“We played well in the first game and deserved at least a draw. We have good results ahead of the rematch and we are preparing well. If we want to win, we have to enter the court much calmer, have a solid attack and try to score from a secure chance. We have to reduce technical fouls to a minimum,” Grozdanic says.

The only thing that is assured is that on Saturday, Vojvodina will have huge support from the stands. Expecting to have a packed hall, the chants from the stands will be an additional boost to Vojvodina's players who are trying to prove their quality and the idea of the whole project behind them.

“We are expecting a packed Slana Bara. I believe it will be sold out, people already started calling us asking for tickets. Everyone wants to come and watch Vojvodina to support us and I am very happy. We will have a great atmosphere and fans will be able to witness a great match. Because of it, I would like to end with a win,” Grozdanic adds.