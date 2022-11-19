Women’s Handball Conference opens in Ljubljana

The EHF, led by President Michael Wiederer, find conferences such as this one highly valuable for the development of the sport.

“The European Handball Federation really works hard and even harder within the last years to make sure that women’s handball is not losing its position in the international context,” said Wiederer in his opening words. “These conferences are producing valuable input for our activities.”

The Conference is held over two days — the final weekend of the EHF EURO 2022, and will conclude with viewing the finals on Sunday as Norway and Denmark fight for the title after Montenegro play France in the bronze-medal game.

The programme for the Conference includes a variety of presentations from experts in various fields related to the development and promotion of handball, as well as activities such as a tour of Arena Stozice on Saturday afternoon and attendance at the closing press conference for the EHF EURO 2022. The participants also attended the draw for the play-offs for the 2023 Women’s World Championship.

After the Conference was opened with the arena tour, the participants settled in for an afternoon of presentations, including the opening words from EHF President Wiederer, EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner and Women’s Handball Board Chair Marta Bon.

“I am really proud today of all the achievements and I am really grateful for the EHF and other federations who invest a lot,” said Bon.