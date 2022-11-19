Ninth title for Norway or fourth for Denmark?

Before Norway were the dominant force in the EHF EURO, it was Denmark — and now the two Scandinavian powerhouses meet for the first final against each other since they faced each other in four of the first six trophy matches in the event.

Norway seek their ninth EHF EURO title while Denmark aim for their fourth in what is not only a rematch of a main round encounter at the 2022 edition but of several early finals in the history of the championship.