Ninth title for Norway or fourth for Denmark?
Before Norway were the dominant force in the EHF EURO, it was Denmark — and now the two Scandinavian powerhouses meet for the first final against each other since they faced each other in four of the first six trophy matches in the event.
Norway seek their ninth EHF EURO title while Denmark aim for their fourth in what is not only a rematch of a main round encounter at the 2022 edition but of several early finals in the history of the championship.
FINAL
Sunday 20 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- while Norway have contested every EHF EURO final since 1996 except for two, in 2000 and 2018, Denmark are back in the trophy game for the first time since 2004
- in the last EURO final Denmark played, it was Norway they lost to — 25:27 in 2004. On the other hand, Norway lost the first final they played (1996) to Denmark and won their first title by beating Denmark in the next edition
- Denmark won three of the first five titles in the competition, in 1994, 1996 and 2002
- while Norway are the clear record winners in the event, with eight trophies, Denmark are the second most successful, with three. They are the only countries to have won multiple titles at the Women’s EHF EURO
- Denmark beat Norway 31:29 in the last main round game to secure top of group I. It was Denmark’s first win over Norway since the EHF EURO 2012
- overall, the teams have played each other 26 in official matches, with 17 wins for Norway and nine for Denmark. At the EURO, Norway have won nine times and Denmark five
- Norway’s Nora Mørk became the all-time second top scorer at the Women’s EHF EURO in the semi-final, after passing the 200-goal mark against Denmark in the main round and then scoring eight in the semi-final against France. Her career tally now stands at 211 at the event
- Norway backs Henny Reistad and Mørk are both in the race for the EHF EURO 2022 top scorer crown, with Reistad entering the final with 43 goals and Mørk on 42. Denmark’s top scorer is wing Emma Friis, with 35 goals
- Mørk and Norway captain Stine Oftedal are among the leaders in assists at the EHF EURO 2022, with 36 and 33, respectively
- Denmark goalkeeper Sandra Toft has made 57 saves to sit joint-second in the ranking of most stops at the EHF EURO 2022, but she has the second highest rate of the leading keepers, at 38.5 per cent. Norway’s Silje Solberg beats Toft on efficiency, with 41 per cent, after making 53 saves
We played three times this year and all results were very close. I hope we have learnt our lesson from the last match. There are no big secrets between the two teams.
Denmark centre back Kristina Jörgensen: “We know it’s going to be a really, really tough game and that Norway have been in this situation, in the final, so many times — also in a row now — and they are used to it and we are not. It’s totally new for us to be in the final, but we’re looking forward and we will give everything we’ve got. I promise to my country that we will give whatever it takes.”
Norway goalkeeper Katrine Lunde: “I expect an even and close match. We played three times this year and all results were very close. I hope we have learnt our lesson from the last match. There are no big secrets between the two teams.”