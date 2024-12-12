Women's EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team voting opens

Three players who made the EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team are nominated once more — left wing Emma Friis of Denmark, right back Katrin Klujber of Hungary, and best defender Pauletta Foppa from France. Foppa is nominated both as a defender, and as line player.

The 2022 tournament MVP, Henny Reistad, receives a nomination as one of the best centre backs of this year's championship.

Semi-finalists France and Hungary have received the most nominations, nine each, with reigning champions and main round group II winners Norway picking up seven nominations.

Young player nominees Alicia Boiciuc (Romania), Mia Emmenegger (Switzerland) and Petra Simon (Hungary) are all also nominated for their respective playing positions.

To vote for your All-star Team, open or download the Home of Handball app. Voting is open until 23:59 on Saturday 14 December.

WOMEN'S EHF EURO 2024 ALL-STAR TEAM NOMINEES

Left wing

Emma Friis (Denmark)

Camilla Herrem (Norway)

Dijana Mugosa (Montenegro)

Zöe Sprengers (Netherlands)

Nadine Szollosi-Schatzl (Hungary)

Chloé Valentini (France)

Left back

Bianca Bazaliu (Romania)

Djurdjina Jaukovic (Montenegro)

Csenge Kuczora (Hungary)

Estelle Nze Minko (France)

Thale Rushfeldt Deila (Norway)

Tjaša Stanko (Slovenia)

Centre back

Alisia Boiciuc (Romania)

Helena Elver (Denmark)

Henny Reistad (Norway)

Petra Simon (Hungary)

Petra Vamos (Hungary)

Grace Zaadi Deuna (France)

Right back

Laura Flippes (France)

Dione Housheer (Netherlands)

Katrin Klujber (Hungary)

Monika Kobylinska (Poland)

Michala Møller (Denmark)

Stine Skogrand (Norway)

Right wing

Mia Emmenegger (Switzerland)

Lucie Granier (France)

Viktória Gyori-Lukács (Hungary)

Nathalie Hagman (Sweden)

Emilie Hovden (Norway)

Trine Østergaard (Denmark)

Line player

Kari Brattset Dale (Norway)

Tatjana Brnovic (Montenegro)

Pauletta Foppa (France)

Nataša Ljepoja (Slovenia)

Lorena Ostase (Romania)

Tabea Schmid (Switzerland)

Goalkeeper

Johanna Bundsen (Sweden)

Laura Glauser (France)

Anna Kristensen (Denmark)

Zsófi Szmerey (Hungary)

Yara ten Holte (Netherlands)

Maja Vojnovic (Slovenia)

Defender

Maren Aardahl (Norway)

Tatjana Brnovic (Montenegro)

Pauletta Foppa (France)

Petra Füzi-Tóvizi (Hungary)

Tamara Horacek (France)

Xenia Smits (Germany)

Young player

Era Baumann (Switzerland)

Alicia Boiciuc (Romania)

Mia Emmenegger (Switzerland)

Nina Engel (Germany)

Romee Maarschalkerweerd (Netherlands)

Petra Simon (Hungary)