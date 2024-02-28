World champions France among headliners as round 3 concludes

Following an 11-game day on Wednesday as the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup return, another seven games will take place on Thursday to conclude round 3.

The Highlight Match will be a derby between group 6 leaders Serbia and Montenegro, while a series of top-of-table clashes will take place along with matches between sides aiming for their first points. Newly crowned world champions France are among those aiming to extend their winning records, as they meet familiar foes Slovenia in group 4.