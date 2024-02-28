World champions France among headliners as round 3 concludes
Following an 11-game day on Wednesday as the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup return, another seven games will take place on Thursday to conclude round 3.
The Highlight Match will be a derby between group 6 leaders Serbia and Montenegro, while a series of top-of-table clashes will take place along with matches between sides aiming for their first points. Newly crowned world champions France are among those aiming to extend their winning records, as they meet familiar foes Slovenia in group 4.
We will try to surprise against Germany, but above all we want to present ourselves with a good game, with which the fans can be satisfied.
Portugal is a tough team and we go into the matches again as underdogs. However, of these three opponents in the group, Portugal is the one we can start with the most balanced setups. We just hope that we get the most out of each player in these matches.
Good emotions are always present; good memories are awakened when I return to my hometown and step into the hall where I took my first handball steps. For every athlete, this is something special. It has already been a while since the last national team match in Velenje. It has been quite a few years, and I'm really happy we're returning to Velenje.
Latvia is a competitive team, we certainly have to do our best and give all our effort in every minute of the match to try to beat them. They have a block of very strong shooters, they have exceptional shots and we will have to containing them, but I believe in this team so we will certainly be able to show our handball and how strong we can be.
A full house is waiting for us in Zrenjanin, what Serbia did at the World Championship may not be sound in terms of results, but I think they have an excellent team and they fought great with teams like Germany and Denmark until the end. It was precisely those games that we analysed the most - they were tied up to 55 minutes.