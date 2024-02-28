20240228

World champions France among headliners as round 3 concludes

28 February 2024, 13:00

Following an 11-game day on Wednesday as the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup return, another seven games will take place on Thursday to conclude round 3.

The Highlight Match will be a derby between group 6 leaders Serbia and Montenegro, while a series of top-of-table clashes will take place along with matches between sides aiming for their first points. Newly crowned world champions France are among those aiming to extend their winning records, as they meet familiar foes Slovenia in group 4.

GROUP 2

Slovakia vs Germany
Thursday 29 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Slovakia will back up their Wednesday night match — a rescheduled round 1 game against Israel — and face Germany for the fourth time overall, hoping for what would be their first victory over Germany ever
  • for Germany, it will be the second game of the qualifiers, as their scheduled round 2 game against Israel will be played in April
  • Germany count two points in their account following a 31:24 win over Ukraine in their qualifiers opener
  • Germany have played every Women’s EHF EURO, while Slovakia have reached the final tournament twice, in 1994 and 2014
  • Germany are missing back Xenia Smits and wing Amelie Berger due to injury, but welcome the return of Mia Zschocke, Julia Maidhof, Dinah Eckerle and Alexia Hauf

20240228 EURO Q Preview SVK Quote
We will try to surprise against Germany, but above all we want to present ourselves with a good game, with which the fans can be satisfied.
Karin Bujnochova
Left back, Slovakia

Israel vs Ukraine
Thursday 29 February, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Ukraine are the only team in group 2 to have played both their opening games as scheduled, taking one win, against Slovakia, to come into this round with two points
  • Israel will have opened their qualifiers campaign against Slovakia on Wednesday night, and this match — as with all group 2 games on Wednesday and Thursday — will be played in Sala
  • Israel are hoping to reach the final tournament for the first time, which would be their first major championship overall
  • Ukraine were regular participants in the EHF EURO until 2014, even playing the final in 2000, but have not qualified for the final tournament for 10 years
  • the teams have met twice before, in the first phase of World Championship qualifications in 2018 and 2021, with Ukraine winning comfortably both times

GROUP 3

Finland vs Portugal
Thursday 29 February, 17:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both Finland and Portugal aim to take their first points in the qualifiers following losses in the opening rounds against Czechia and the Netherlands
  • Portugal have contested the EHF EURO once before, in 2008, while Finland have never made it to the final tournament
  • it is the first match between the sides since 2010. Prior to that, they met three other times stretching back to 1986, producing an almost equal record of two wins for Portugal, one for Finland and one draw
  • Portugal’s Beatriz Sousa is among the top scorers of the qualifiers, with 12 goals so far

20240228 EURO Q Preview FIN Quote
Portugal is a tough team and we go into the matches again as underdogs. However, of these three opponents in the group, Portugal is the one we can start with the most balanced setups. We just hope that we get the most out of each player in these matches.
Tomas Westerlund
Head coach, Finland

GROUP 4

Slovenia vs France
Thursday 29 February, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • a match between two sides with long history against each other, with a total of 16 previous matches, of which France have won 14
  • France are now the holders of both the world and Olympic titles after winning the World Championship in December
  • three French players were named in the All-star Team at the World Championship: goalkeeper Laura Glauser, left wing Chloé Valentini and back Estelle Nze Minko. Nze Minko is one of three nominees for the 2023 IHF World Player of the Year award, while Lena Grandveau is up for IHF Young Player of the Year
  • the two sides are among the most efficient performers in the qualifiers. Slovenia rank top for most saves ahead of France in second; France have scored the most goals and Slovenia the fourth most; and France rank joint-first for assists with Slovenia sixth
  • Valentini is the top scorer of the qualifiers, with 21 goals — one in front of her fellow France wing Alicia Toublanc on 20
  • Slovenia will miss key line player Valentina Klemencic due to an ankle injury

20240228 EURO Q Preview SLO Quote
Good emotions are always present; good memories are awakened when I return to my hometown and step into the hall where I took my first handball steps. For every athlete, this is something special. It has already been a while since the last national team match in Velenje. It has been quite a few years, and I'm really happy we're returning to Velenje.
Ana Gros
Right back, Slovenia

Latvia vs Italy
Thursday 29 February, 18:10 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams enter the game on the hunt for their first points in the qualifiers
  • neither side have reached the final tournament before
  • the teams both endured tough losses in the opening rounds and have conceded the first and third most goals of the qualifiers as a result; Latvia conceded more than 50 goals against both France and Slovenia, while Italy kept Slovenia more in check but also saw France score 50 against them
  • coincidentally, Italy’s records for most goals scored in one game and biggest win were against Latvia, back in 2007, when the match ended 37:18
  • that record-setting game for Italy was the one mutual clash between these sides prior to Thursday’s match

20240228 EURO Q Preview ITA Quote
Latvia is a competitive team, we certainly have to do our best and give all our effort in every minute of the match to try to beat them. They have a block of very strong shooters, they have exceptional shots and we will have to containing them, but I believe in this team so we will certainly be able to show our handball and how strong we can be.
Francesca Luchin
Goalkeeper, Italy

GROUP 5

North Macedonia vs Spain
Thursday 29 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • a top-of-the-table clash, as both teams bring the maximum four points into the encounter following wins in the opening rounds against Lithuania and Azerbaijan
  • Spain are regulars at the EURO, having played every edition since 2002 and missing only three in the early years of the competition. North Macedonia are vying for their seventh EHF EURO participation
  • in seven previous encounters, Spain have beaten North Macedonia three times and the home side for Thursday’s match have won four
  • the last match between the sides was more than 10 years ago, when Spain beat North Macedonia in the qualification play-offs on the path to the 2013 World Championship
  • North Macedonia rely heavily on some key individuals, with Andrea Sedloska (15 goals), Jovana Sazdovska (13) and Sara Ristovska (12) all among the top scorers of the qualifiers

GROUP 6

Highlight Match: Serbia vs Montenegro
Thursday 29 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • a derby match with a lot on the line for Serbia in particular, after they dropped an unexpected point against Türkiye in the only draw of the qualifiers so far
  • Montenegro lead the group with the maximum four points ahead of Serbia on three
  • the teams have met in seven official games prior to this match, and all were close, with three goals the biggest score line recorded. Serbia have won only once, there was one draw, and Montenegro were the victors on the other five occasions
  • the teams have similar participation records in the EHF EURO, with Serbia having played every edition since 2006 and Montenegro all since 2010
  • both teams’ top scorers in the qualifiers are wings, with Sanja Radosavljevic having netted 14 for Serbia and Nina Bulatovic tallying 12 for Montenegro — and only one missed shot between the two of them

20240228 EURO Q Preview MNE Quote
A full house is waiting for us in Zrenjanin, what Serbia did at the World Championship may not be sound in terms of results, but I think they have an excellent team and they fought great with teams like Germany and Denmark until the end. It was precisely those games that we analysed the most - they were tied up to 55 minutes.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, Montenegro
20240228 EURO Q Preview MNE

Photos © Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport; Stefan Ivanovic/Alamy Live News

