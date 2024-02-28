Denmark book EHF EURO 2024 ticket; Azerbaijan win; Faroes make history
Women’s EHF EURO 2022 runners-up Denmark secured a place at the upcoming tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland, beating Poland in Lublin to become the first nation to book a ticket through the qualifiers. Additionally, teams including Greece, Slovakia, Azerbaijan and Türkiye secured their first wins in the qualifying campaign, while the Faroe Islands celebrated their first-ever win in this stage of the qualifiers.
We had expected a defeat, but not in that clear way. We lost with 18 goals to Iceland, and we knew that the Faroe Islands can play on a similar level than their neighbours. The Faroe Islands played with full speed for 60 minutes and were physically much stronger than us. Some of our key players performed below par today, and after a quite good first half, we were tired and caused too many easy mistakes. We were not able to adapt to their speed.
We are still some steps behind our men’s team, but we have improved. It is our dream to qualify for a major tournament, maybe for the next, maybe in some years. We have a young team with 10 players younger than 20 years, and we have the future ahead. Today we were strong in counter-attacks, but still can play better.
We have made progress and are moving forward. Today's match, which was a close match for a long time, proved that we are a team worth betting on. At the end, there was a bit of a cool head missing. The coach kept telling us to wait until a good position, but that wasn't enough.
We played with a good speed throughout the game, however, we had many mistakes in the first half, we were too impatient with the passes. Our defence and the goalkeeping worked well after the half-time break, as well as our line players played good and our fast breaks were effective.
We fought good in the first half, Hungary is a strong team for our level. In the second half, Hungary won almost every one-against-one situation, but this match was about learning for us.
This was an up-tempo match where we made some good counter attacks as we planned to. Both of our goalkeepers played well. We also changed players during the match, and it did not affect the rhythm of our play.
We hoped to play better, but they played too fast for us. I have only had three days with the team and that is too little to make changes. But I am happy with some parts of the match, but we have to make it better when we face them on Sunday.