Denmark book EHF EURO 2024 ticket; Azerbaijan win; Faroes make history

In the EHF EURO Cup, Norway maintain their winning streak as they strolled past Austria, while Hungary recorded their second consecutive win in the competition.

Danish goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt recorded 13 saves in Denmark's win in Lublin to help her teammates reach the Women's EHF EURO 2024

Markéta Jeřábková was the undisputed top scorer in the Highlight Match between Czechia and the Netherlands; the left back scored nine goals for the Czechs, four more than any other player in the game

Romanian line player Lorena Ostase displayed an excellent performance in Romania's win against Croatia by scoring nine goals without missing a single attempt

the young left back Kamila Bayramova scored an incredible 14 goals while experienced goalkeeper Lyubov Rasulova recorded 11 saves (40.7 per cent) in Azerbaijan's win against Lithuania in Baku

explosive centre back Jana Mittún scored eight goals and was the match's top scorer in the Faroe Islands' huge win in Luxembourg

talented centre back Csenge Kuczora scored 10 goals in Hungary's dominant win against Switzerland in the EHF EURO Cup and the 24-year-old was the match's top scorer

GROUP 1

Romania vs Croatia 26:24 (13:11)

In the clash between the group leaders, Romania used the support from the stands to take control of the first half. By the time the visitors scored their first goal after four minutes the hosts were already three goals up. The star in the opening 30 minutes was the Romanian goalkeeper, Daciana Hosu, who made eight saves and helped Romania to a two-goal lead (13:11) at the break. The hosts looked even more determined in the second half as they established a five-goal lead (19:14) in the 39th minute, which slowly but surely guided the match in Romania's favour. In the end, the Romanians celebrated an important win to move closer to booking a place at the EHF EURO 2024, maintained their perfect record and put top spot in group 1 in their hands for now.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Greece 22:24 (8:12)

With Croatia losing to Romania in the earlier match in group 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece had the chance to get close to second with a win and two points. The visitors established a three-goal lead (3:6) by the 13th minute. However, the Bosnians were also on the same mission and they mounted a comeback in the 21st minute to take over the lead (8:7). However, they were then unable to score until the break, resulting in a four-goal led for the Greeks at half-time. The visitors maintained their lead throughout the second half despite Bosnia and Herzegovina's desire to control the match to record their first win in the qualifiers. The experienced centre back Maria Chatziparasidou scored eight goals and was the match's top scorer, as Greece left Bosnia and Herzegovina bottom of the group with zero points.

GROUP 2

Slovakia vs Israel 31:22 (16:9)

With Israel yet to play a match in group 2 and Slovakia losing the opening match to Ukraine, the motivated hosts were on a mission to get back in the race for the top two spots and they succeeded. The pacey and strong Slovakians restricted the visitors to only three goals scored until the 16th minute when they were already up by seven goals (10:3), which set the tone ahead of half-time (16:9). After the break, the hosts continued in the same fashion and did not let the Israelis even think of mounting a comeback as they strolled to their first victory in group 2. The young and talented right back Barbora Lancz was the match's top scorer with nine goals to her name, while Aleksandra Ivanytsia displayed a quality performance between the posts for the hosts by making 14 saves.