World Championship places fully booked

Earlier, the nations which had earned comfortable first-leg wins went on to win their second-leg ties and qualify for the final tournament. In particular, Germany took a huge 42-goal aggregate victory over Greece.

The eight teams qualifying on Wednesday join Ukraine and the Czech Republic, who booked their spots on Tuesday, plus co-hosts Denmark, Norway and Sweden and the three highest-ranked non-hosting teams at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022: Montenegro, France, and the Netherlands.

QUALIFICATION EUROPE PHASE TWO, SECOND LEG

Greece vs Germany 20:36 (11:20) - 33:75 on aggregate

Germany have not missed out on a Women's World Championship in 22 years and after a 39:13 victory in the first leg it was unlikely they would do so this time around. The return leg was even for about five minutes before Germany put their feet on the gas and powered out to a 10:4 lead inside the first quarter. The visitors were simply more accurate and powerful in every regard, and did not give Greece many chances. Xenia Smits had a perfect day, scoring six from six; on the Greek side, centre back Maria Chatziparasidou stood out with six goals from seven shots.