Runar and Rambo go for gold
After four intense rounds, just one hurdle remains for Runar Sandefjord Elite to overcome before they can dream of lifting the EHF European Cup Men trophy – a semi-final against fellow Norwegians Nærbø IL.
It is the second European semi-final in the club’s history. The first was a decade ago, when they were eliminated from the Men’s Challenge Cup in the semi-finals by SKA Minsk. Runar have not played a European competition since then, but are back brimming with confidence.
"The goal is to win. This is absolutely what we hope and strive for,” says experienced right back Christoffer Rambo.
“Considering previous traditions and such in the club, it will be very big for both the club, the city and the popularity of handball if we can go all the way. For us, it is important to deliver a product that people want to follow and support, so a gold medal will probably help with that,” he adds.
Rambo began his career at Runar, before playing for clubs in Spain, France and Germany – including eight years in the German Bundesliga with GWD Minden. He returned home last summer and is enjoying the European Cup experience.
“It's really cool. For a club like Runar Sandefjord Elite, it is very big. It's also very cool for me personally, it was the club I started my career in. We're not done yet, so I hope we can end the season in a good way," says the 33-year-old.
Norwegian derby awaits
Semi-final opponents Nærbø are not only European Cup reigning champions, but also well-known rivals for Runar in the Norwegian League. They have met twice this season, each taking a home win – 34:32 for Runar in October, and 25:19 for Nærbø in March.
This means that the semi-finals will be close, says Rambo.
"It's probably a bit 50-50 who gets to the final. Nærbø and Runar Sandefjord Elite have both beaten each other in recent times, so there will probably be a lot to decide on the day, depending on who is the best, I think,” he says.
"It's a bit boring that we have to meet a Norwegian team. However, it is good for Norwegian handball that two Norwegian teams are in an EHF European Cup semi-final. So, with those glasses on, it's really good."
As one of the older players in a squad filled with young talent, Rambo – who has made a number of appearances on the national team – is aware that he plays a leading role for Runar.
"For me, it's about going ahead and being at the forefront of the team. To keep calm and most of all support the rest of the team when it is needed,” he says.
The European Cup semi-final comes towards the end of a fairly satisfactory season for both Rambo and Runar. With 54 goals so far, Rambo is the top scorer in the European Cup this season, an achievement that he is certainly satisfied with.
In the Norwegian league, Runar are in third place overall with 29 points after 22 games in the main round – only led by EHF Champions League participants Elverum and the high-stakes team from Kolstad.
"I think we have done quite well. We have won most of the games that we should have. And there has been room to both focus on the national league and the international tournament here, so that's really good,” Rambo agrees.
An EHF European Cup title would certainly be the icing on the cake.
Photos © Anders Ravn Karlsen