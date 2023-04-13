Runar and Rambo go for gold

It is the second European semi-final in the club’s history. The first was a decade ago, when they were eliminated from the Men’s Challenge Cup in the semi-finals by SKA Minsk. Runar have not played a European competition since then, but are back brimming with confidence.

"The goal is to win. This is absolutely what we hope and strive for,” says experienced right back Christoffer Rambo.

“Considering previous traditions and such in the club, it will be very big for both the club, the city and the popularity of handball if we can go all the way. For us, it is important to deliver a product that people want to follow and support, so a gold medal will probably help with that,” he adds.

Rambo began his career at Runar, before playing for clubs in Spain, France and Germany – including eight years in the German Bundesliga with GWD Minden. He returned home last summer and is enjoying the European Cup experience.

“It's really cool. For a club like Runar Sandefjord Elite, it is very big. It's also very cool for me personally, it was the club I started my career in. We're not done yet, so I hope we can end the season in a good way," says the 33-year-old.