Four highlight matches for final rounds announced

Highlight Matches Round 5:

Qualifiers - Faroe Islands vs Ukraine - 26.04.2023, 20:00 (CEST)

Torshavn (FAR) - Holin A Halsi, Torshavn (live on EHFTV)

All eyes will be on the Faroe Islands' rugged, wet and windy terrain when they host Ukraine in round 5. The Holin A Halsi in Torshavn has been a bit of a fortress for the hosts, having beaten Romania (28:26) and narrowly losing to Austria (30:28); they will be hoping for huge support in a match that is viewed by both sides as a must-win (with both teams sitting on 2 points in group 4). Ukraine have played in seven EHF EUROs while qualifying for the Faroe Islands would be a first and a massive achievement for a nation with only 54,000 inhabitants.





Qualifiers - Italy vs Poland - 27.04.2023, 18:00 (CEST)

Vigevano (ITA) - Polifunzionale Vigevano (live on EHFTV)



We head to Vigevano, Italy, for a big group 8 clash between Italy and Poland. The hosts will be flying high after their back-to-back clear wins over Latvia, which has them now sitting on four points. This is a key match for Poland, also sitting on four points, and the Poles will get confidence from their 30:23 win over Italy back in round 1. Will Italy's home advantage mean the hosts can keep it close for longer or even cause a big upset? That's the big question; don't miss this one!





Highlight Matches Round 6:

EURO CUP - Germany vs Spain - 30.04.2023, 15:35 (CEST)

Berlin (GER) - Max-Schmeling-Halle (live on EHFTV)



Germany and Spain are, of course, qualified for the EHF EURO 2024 in Germany. But nonetheless, there is still a lot to play for in the EHF EURO Cup 2024. These two sides will be looking to recover some good form, having struggled in the earlier rounds; Spain with only one win and Germany going winless (at the time of writing/not including future results from round 5), will be eager to finish well. Furthermore, it will be of huge importance for Germany head coach Alfred Gíslason to finish the EHF EURO Cup 2024 with a positive result, with the nation hosting the final tournament and a lot of expectations riding on it. Their final home match of the cup is a great time for them to make a statement.

Qualifiers - Netherlands vs Greece - 30.04.2023, 18:00 (CEST)

Almere (NED) - Topsportcentrum Almere (live on EHFTV)

Finally, we move to group 5, where we have the mouth-watering clash between the Netherlands and Greece, which could be a winner-takes-all decider depending on the results from round 5. This group has been one of the most interesting qualification groups in recent memory. In a group consisting of Croatia, Belgium, Netherlands and Greece, the Greeks sit top of the bunch on six points after their win over the Dutch and two wins over Belgium. The Netherlands are doing as they also do, giving fans high-octane handball to enjoy and being full of surprises; the Dutch beat the big group favourites Croatia (32:27) at home and snatched a draw away from home 25:25. So what better way to finish our qualification action with this clutch tie.





All matches are live on EHFTV with English-language commentary; we will bring you extensive coverage on eurohandball.com via Live Blogs and match reports. Our social media channels will be busy bringing you the best goals and saves from the games as well we near-live video footage on our Instagram stories feed.