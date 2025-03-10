Road to Cologne less than 100 days long

12 teams are still in the hunt to lift the coveted trophy at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 on 15 June, but there is only space for four of them in Cologne. The eight who finished between third and sixth in the two groups must first navigate the play-offs on 26/27 March and 2/3 April and only then can the winners meet the top teams from the group phase, who re-enter the action at the quarter-final stage on 23/24 April and 30 April/1 May.

16 thrilling matches across eight handball-filled evenings will provide the ultimate in entertainment for the fans, and sort the very best teams from the rest. It will be the toughest of tests for the players, who must once again Dare to Rise if they are to make it to the showpiece event and be part of the draw for the semi-finals on 2 May, which will include the presentation of the new ball for the 2025/26 season, the 10th design with SELECT as official ball partner for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

An elite sporting spectacle is guaranteed, but away from the court, preparations are in full swing to make sure the fans’ whole experience at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 is the best it has ever been. As part of the Road to Cologne campaign, the EHF Marketing is working to enhance the off-court spectacle for fans, with a further developed entertainment concept.

On Friday 13 June, the opening party really kick-starts the weekend, while the fan village outside the LANXESS arena will be packed full of activities, games, entertainment, merchandise and more throughout the event, at which the use of 20,000 wristbands will actively involve fans in the programme like never before. For the first time, fans will also be able to watch the stars of the future in action, with the semi-finals and medal matches of the inaugural EHF Youth Club Trophy being played at the LANXESS arena, before the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 matches throw-off.

