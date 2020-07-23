Seeding for EHF European League Women qualification draw released

The 12 teams starting in the EHF European League Women opening qualification round (qualification round 2) know their potential opponents after the EHF has revealed two pots of six teams for next week's draw in Vienna.

The draw will take place on Tuesday 28 July at 11:00 CEST and will be streamed live on EHFTV as well as the EHF European League Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Four-time EHF Champions League winners Hypo Niederösterreich are seeded in the first pot together with fellow Austrian club WAT Atzgersdorf, Tertnes Bergen from Norway, LC Brühl Handball from Switzerland, Slovakia’s IUVENTA Michalovce and Swedish team Lugi Handboll.

Paris 92 from France, Thüringer HC from Germany, Alba Fehérvár KC from Hungary, Norway’s Molde HK Elite, Romania’s H.C. Dunarea Braila and Russia’s Kuban have all been placed in the second pot.

In order to align the women's draw with the men's one, the country protection rule will be applied and teams from the same country cannot be drawn against each other. As this was not part of the competition's regulations, the EHF Executive Committee approved this measure.

The first leg of qualification round 2 is scheduled for 10/11 October, followed by the second leg one week later.

34 teams have been lined up for 2020/21 season

A total of 34 teams have been lined up for the 2020/21 season, but only 16 will play the group phase in January 2021. While four teams – Denmark’s Herning-Ikast Handbold, Russia’s Handball Club Lada, CS Minaur Baia Mare from Romania and Hungarian side Siófok KC – have been directly seeded for the group phase, the remaining 12 teams have to go through the qualification system.

The previously planned first qualification round was skipped as the total number of registered teams allowed the qualification to be played in just two rounds.

A complete overview of the seeding for the whole inaugural season of the EHF European League Women can be downloaded here.

Pot 1

Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT)

WAT Atzgersdorf (AUT)

Tertnes Bergen (NOR)

LC Brühl Handball (SUI)

IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

Lugi Handboll (SWE)

Pot 2

Paris 92 (FRA)

Thüringer HC (GER)

Alba Fehérvár KC (HUN)

Molde HK Elite (NOR)

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU)

Kuban (RUS)