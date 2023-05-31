Your virtual front-row seat at MVM Dome

Watch on EHFTV and live TV

The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans, after a one-time registration, will find all four matches of the EHF FINAL4, though geo-restrictions apply in certain regions. The platform is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.

In addition, a wide range of broadcasters across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia will be airing the EHF FINAL4:



Tune in to Twitch

EHF’s own Home of Handball channel on streaming platform Twitch is known to many handball fans from its weekly show during the season. This weekend, the channel will feature entertaining shows throughout the weekend. With multiple EHF Champions League winner Anja Althaus, Martin Vilstrup and Lucie Marie Kretzschmar as main hosts, the Twitch show will come live fom the media call at the official teams’ hotel on Friday from 12:00 CEST, as players and coaches will be invited for light-hearted chats with Anja and Martin.

The Twitch show returns on both Saturday and Sunday with a full programme of entertainment planned for before during and after the matches! Fans can tune in and have a place to meet throughout the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 – they can join the chat, test their handball knowledge and win great prizes.

Be sure to follow the Home of Handball Twitch channel now and be notified when the Twitch team goes live.