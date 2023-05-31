Your virtual front-row seat at MVM Dome
The elite of European women’s club handball gathers in Budapest this weekend for the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 – and fans can closely follow all the action on and off the court. Even though the number of spectators is limited by the capacity of the MVM Dome, all handball fans across the globe will feel like they are sitting in the first row thanks to the extensive online and TV coverage of the competition’s marquee event.
Watch on EHFTV and live TV
The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans, after a one-time registration, will find all four matches of the EHF FINAL4, though geo-restrictions apply in certain regions. The platform is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.
In addition, a wide range of broadcasters across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia will be airing the EHF FINAL4:
Tune in to Twitch
EHF’s own Home of Handball channel on streaming platform Twitch is known to many handball fans from its weekly show during the season. This weekend, the channel will feature entertaining shows throughout the weekend. With multiple EHF Champions League winner Anja Althaus, Martin Vilstrup and Lucie Marie Kretzschmar as main hosts, the Twitch show will come live fom the media call at the official teams’ hotel on Friday from 12:00 CEST, as players and coaches will be invited for light-hearted chats with Anja and Martin.
The Twitch show returns on both Saturday and Sunday with a full programme of entertainment planned for before during and after the matches! Fans can tune in and have a place to meet throughout the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 – they can join the chat, test their handball knowledge and win great prizes.
Be sure to follow the Home of Handball Twitch channel now and be notified when the Twitch team goes live.
Live blog guides through all the action
Many fans have become familiar over the past two seasons with the live blog on eurohandball.com, where EHF editors guide fans through every minute of the action. During the EHF FINAL4, fans will find coverage all four matches, live comments as the action unfolds, updates on results, discussion on upcoming games, links for where to watch, a rounded overview of the social media conversation – and much more.
Statistics straight from the arena
Can’t watch the action live? Never fear, the ticker is here!
The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for each specific game, gives a live rundown of the 60 minutes of thrills with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates and more. Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to the fans at home.
Get social...
The dedicated EHF Champions League social media channels offer near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries and reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Once the final buzzer has sounded, and – on Sunday – the trophy has been handed over to the EHF
Champions League 2022/23 winners, fans can read about all what happened in the reviews on the EHF Champions League website.
List of broadcasters
The list of broadcasters around the world can be found here:
|
AUT - DAZN
BIH – Arena Sport
BUL – B1B
CRO – Arena Sport
CAN – DAZN
CZE – AMC
DEN – Viaplay
ESP – DAZN
FIN – Viaplay
FRA – Eurosport
GEO – Silknet
GER – DAZN
HUN – AMC
ISR – Charlton
ITA – Eleven Sports
JPN – DAZN
KOS – Arena Sport
LTU – Sport 1
MKD – Arena Sport
|
MENA – OnSports
MNE – Arena Sport
NED – Ziggo
NOR – Viaplay
POL – Eurosport
POR – SportTV
ROU – Orange Sport
ROU – Prima Sport
ROU – Digi Sport
SRB – Arena Sport
SLO – Arena Sport
SUI – DAZN
SVK – AMC
SWE – Viaplay
TUR - Tivibu
UK – Viaplay
WORLD – EHFTV*
*Geo-restrictions may apply