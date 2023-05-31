20230507

Your virtual front-row seat at MVM Dome

31 May 2023, 13:27

The elite of European women’s club handball gathers in Budapest this weekend for the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 – and fans can closely follow all the action on and off the court. Even though the number of spectators is limited by the capacity of the MVM Dome, all handball fans across the globe will feel like they are sitting in the first row thanks to the extensive online and TV coverage of the competition’s marquee event.

Watch on EHFTV and live TV

The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans, after a one-time registration, will find all four matches of the EHF FINAL4, though geo-restrictions apply in certain regions. The platform is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.

In addition, a wide range of broadcasters across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia will be airing the EHF FINAL4:

Tune in to Twitch

EHF’s own Home of Handball channel on streaming platform Twitch is known to many handball fans from its weekly show during the season. This weekend, the channel will feature entertaining shows throughout the weekend. With multiple EHF Champions League winner Anja Althaus, Martin Vilstrup and Lucie Marie Kretzschmar as main hosts, the Twitch show will come live fom the media call at the official teams’ hotel on Friday from 12:00 CEST, as players and coaches will be invited for light-hearted chats with Anja and Martin.

The Twitch show returns on both Saturday and Sunday with a full programme of entertainment planned for before during and after the matches! Fans can tune in and have a place to meet throughout the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 – they can join the chat, test their handball knowledge and win great prizes.

Be sure to follow the Home of Handball Twitch channel now and be notified when the Twitch team goes live.

Live blog guides through all the action

Many fans have become familiar over the past two seasons with the live blog on eurohandball.com, where EHF editors guide fans through every minute of the action. During the EHF FINAL4, fans will find coverage all four matches, live comments as the action unfolds, updates on results, discussion on upcoming games, links for where to watch, a rounded overview of the social media conversation – and much more.

Statistics straight from the arena

Can’t watch the action live? Never fear, the ticker is here!
The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for each specific game, gives a live rundown of the 60 minutes of thrills with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates and more. Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to the fans at home.

Get social...

The dedicated EHF Champions League social media channels offer near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries and reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Once the final buzzer has sounded, and – on Sunday – the trophy has been handed over to the EHF
Champions League 2022/23 winners, fans can read about all what happened in the reviews on the EHF Champions League website.

 

List of broadcasters

The list of broadcasters around the world can be found here:

AUT - DAZN

BIH – Arena Sport

BUL – B1B

CRO – Arena Sport

CAN – DAZN

CZE – AMC

DEN – Viaplay

ESP – DAZN

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport

GEO – Silknet

GER – DAZN

HUN – AMC

ISR – Charlton

ITA – Eleven Sports

JPN – DAZN

KOS – Arena Sport

LTU – Sport 1

MKD – Arena Sport

 

MENA – OnSports

MNE – Arena Sport

NED – Ziggo

NOR – Viaplay

POL – Eurosport

POR – SportTV

ROU – Orange Sport

ROU – Prima Sport

ROU – Digi Sport

SRB – Arena Sport               

SLO – Arena Sport

SUI – DAZN

SVK – AMC

SWE – Viaplay

TUR - Tivibu

UK – Viaplay

WORLD – EHFTV*

*Geo-restrictions may apply

 
