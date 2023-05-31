Haugseng family hopes for another EHF European Cup trophy

Although they won last year, Nærbø are not feeling under pressure, claims Haugseng.

"I don't think there is extra pressure on us. Vojvodina is on paper a bigger club than Nærbø. But of course you want to repeat the triumph from last year, because we know how much fun it is to stand with the trophy at the end.

“However, I am quite happy that we now have the home ground at the end, because I think it would have been a tough challenge to be behind by seven goals from a home game going into an all-important away game. As long as we have the home game left, there is still an opportunity to take the trophy home," he says.

"That will be the icing on the cake for the season. As it looks now, there is a good distance ahead of us to work on in order to make it, but we also know what Nærbø stands for. We're going into this to win, and then we'll see what we stand for in the end. But it's just about enjoying it," adds Haugseng.

He thinks the successes of 2021/22 and the current season say a lot about what Nærbø has built up.

"You have to do something right when you have two international seasons in a row. We come from a small town with 7,000 inhabitants, and almost the entire team are local players from the area. Last year we learned quite practically something about traveling to Europe, and getting ready for this kind of matches and such,” the back explains.

If you've taken a look at the team card at Nærbø IL, you'll probably quickly see that the surname Haugseng appears several times.

“It's family. There is Andreas, who is my cousin, and then Rassin is my brother. The trainer, Rune, is Andreas' father, and thus my uncle. So, there are four of us in the club in the family who play for Nærbø," says Tord Haugseng.

“It's really cool. We have played on teams together all our lives. You know each other in a different way when you are family. So, it's great," concludes Haugseng, who will soon know whether he and his family can celebrate another gold medal at the next family dinner.

Photos © Nærbø IL