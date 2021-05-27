Your virtual front-row seat at the DELO EHF FINAL4

The elite of European women’s club handball gathers in Budapest this weekend for the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 – and fans can closely follow all the action on and off the court.

The final tournament of the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 brings together the four best teams of the season, as Hungarian title holders Györi Audi ETO KC take on Brest Bretagne Handball from France in the first semi-final on Saturday at 15:15 CEST, followed by Norway’s Vipers Kristiansand facing Russia’s CSKA in the second semi-final at 18:00 CEST.

The 3/4 placement match (15:15 CEST) and the final (18:00 CEST) are scheduled for Sunday.

Even though only a limited number of spectators can visit the Papp László Sportaréna, all handball fans across the globe will feel like they are sitting in the first row thanks to the extensive online and TV coverage of the competition’s marquee event.

Fans do not need to miss a minute of the two-day action, no matter where they are.

Watch on EHFTV and live TV

The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans, after a one-time registration, will find all four matches of the DELO EHF FINAL4, though geo-restrictions apply in certain regions. The platform is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.

In addition, 28 broadcasters across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia will be airing the DELO EHF FINAL4 — an additional seven broadcasters globally from the previous edition in 2019.

Tune in to Twitch for (p)review shows

Last week the EHF launched its Home of Handball channel on streaming platform Twitch. This weekend, the channel will feature the all-new Remote FAN SHOW with a preview episode hosted by Markus Floth and a bunch of high-profile guests live from Budapest on Friday at 18:00 CEST.

Further episodes of the Remote FAN SHOW are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 14:00 and 18:00 CEST, respectively, as they look forward and back to each of the four matches. All shows will also be streamed on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Live blog guides through all the action

Many fans have become familiar this season to the live blog on eurohandball.com, where EHF media guide fans through every minute of the action. During the DELO EHF FINAL4, fans will find coverage all four matches, live comments as the action unfolds, updates on results, discussion on upcoming games, links for where to watch, a rounded overview of the social media conversation – and much more.

Statistics straight from the arena

Can’t watch the action live? Never fear, the ticker is here.

The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for each specific game, gives a live rundown of the 60 minutes of thrills with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates and more. Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to the fans at home.

Get social

The dedicated EHF Champions League social media channels offer near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries, reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Once the final buzzer has sounded, and – on Sunday – the trophy has been handed over to the 2020/21 DELO EHF Champions League winners, fans can read about all what happened in the reviews on the DELO EHF Champions League website.

Let the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 begin!