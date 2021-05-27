Athens host Ystad in final double header

After Rincon Fertilidad Malaga won the EHF European Cup Women, narrowly beating RK Lokomotiva Zagreb over the two legs in the final, the time has now come to determine a winner in the men’s tournament.

The EHF European Cup Men final will be a duel between north and south Europe, as the Greek side AEK Athens HC are set to face Sweden’s Ystads IF. Both legs of the encounter will be played this weekend in Greece, with the first leg taking place on Friday and the second on Sunday.

AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs Ystads IF (SWE)

Friday 28 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Ystads IF (SWE) vs AEK Athens HC (GRE)

Sunday 30 May, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV