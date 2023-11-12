Zagreb advance to the group stage; drama in Malaga and Dortmund

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER) 27:19 (11:11)

The thrilling first half of the German derby was not for the fainthearted, as neither team led by more than a couple of goals in the opening 30 minutes. They went into the break totally even at 11:11. The second half was a different story, as the hosts looked motivated to defend the advantage of the home court in front of their own fans and when they took over the lead in the 40th minute, they didn't look back. The visitors had a difficult period from the 45th to the 54th minute when they failed to score a single goal and Bensheim/Auerbach went on a 7:0 run. Left back Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar was the star of the show by scoring 10 goals for the hosts, who have an eight-goal lead going into the return leg next week.

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs Kobenhavn Handbold (DEN) 29:29 (16:14)

In a match full of turnarounds and drama, the neutral fans won as they watched a super-exciting first leg. The hosts fell behind early in the first half as Kobenhavn gained a two-goal lead in the 12th minute, but only a few minutes later they mounted a comeback, took over the two-goal lead in the 19th minute and kept it going at the break. The second half was as uncertain as the first one as both sides held a lead at some point, but Malaga were one up with three minutes to go. The visitors scored an equaliser to disappoint the home fans with seconds to go on the clock and set the final result (29:29). Experienced left back Stine Østergaard Jørgensen was the match's top scorer with seven goals, including the equaliser.