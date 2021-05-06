Zagreb to play catch-up with Malaga in final

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb face a challenging task Saturday evening as the Croatian side has to make up a four-goal deficit against Rincon Fertilidad Malaga in the decisive leg of the EHF European Cup Women final.

Malaga played a strong home match in front of 400 fans last week and won 32:28, which marked the first defeat for Zagreb in the current European season.

No fans are allowed to attend the match in the Croatian capital but Lokomotiva will have their coach, Nenad Sostaric, back on the bench.

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Rincon Fertilidad Malaga (ESP)

Saturday 8 May, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV