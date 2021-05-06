EHF European Cup
Zagreb to play catch-up with Malaga in final
HC Lokomotiva Zagreb face a challenging task Saturday evening as the Croatian side has to make up a four-goal deficit against Rincon Fertilidad Malaga in the decisive leg of the EHF European Cup Women final.
Malaga played a strong home match in front of 400 fans last week and won 32:28, which marked the first defeat for Zagreb in the current European season.
No fans are allowed to attend the match in the Croatian capital but Lokomotiva will have their coach, Nenad Sostaric, back on the bench.
HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Rincon Fertilidad Malaga (ESP)
Saturday 8 May, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Malaga defend a four-goal lead after winning the first leg 32:28 at home in the first final of the Spanish club's history
- Zagreb can win Europe's third-tier club competition for the second time, after winning the Challenge Cup in 2017
- both teams had a week for preparations as they did not play in their domestic leagues
- Malaga are ranked fourth in the Spanish league, Zagreb second in Croatia – six points behind leaders HC Podravka Vegeta
- coach Nenad Sostaric returns to Lokomotiva's bench after missing the first leg in Spain
- Zagreb's Larissa Kalaus was the standout scorer last week with 10 goals
- Malaga will again rely on Estela Doiro Rodriguez and Sara Bravo Baldomero, who combined to score 15 times last week