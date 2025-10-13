Zvonimir Srna: ''You need to be ready to go all in every time''

New challenges

His current role at Montpellier leans more towards defence. In Zagreb and the Croatia national team he was often a two-way presence, netting 131 EHF Champions League goals for Zagreb alongside producing strong defensive performances. In Montpellier, at least early on, things are a bit more specific. Nevertheless, Srna is embracing new things and enjoys working with head coach Érick Mathé.

“Right now, my role is more focused on defence. I'm new, so naturally, it takes a bit of time to fully adapt. I don't mind that, the most important thing is that we play well and win. As for the coach, he's been great. He sees handball a bit differently than what we're used to, so everything feels new and interesting. Things are functioning really well,” explains the Croatian international.

Montpellier started the season by winning the French Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain and followed it up with six straight wins in the domestic league. That early form will be important now, with European matches coming into play and the schedule tightening.

“The Super Cup win over Paris was a statement, it showed we're a team ready to fight for serious things this season. With so many new players, starting on a winning run gave everyone confidence. But now comes the hardest part of the season.

“Two matches a week, and you need to be ready to go all in every time. We're competing on three fronts, and we'll be aiming for trophies in all of them. The most important thing is for everyone to stay injury-free, the results will follow,” the left back adds.

Group B of the EHF European League Men has an interesting mix of experienced teams and debutants. Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp qualified directly as the third-placed team in the Polish league, while BSV Bern reached the group matches after a dominant qualification win against MRK Cakovec.

Both will be looking to make their mark in a group that already features two serious contenders — Montpellier and Kiel — while the heavyweights are expected to fight for the top spot, and that battle begins straight away.

“We open against Kiel, and with all due respect to the other teams, they'll probably be our main rivals for first place. Still, you can't underestimate anyone. Injuries happen, things change quickly, and these are all serious teams.

“Kiel, on the other hand, needs no introduction. No matter the competition they're playing, they're always built for big things,” says Srna.