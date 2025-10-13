Zvonimir Srna: ''You need to be ready to go all in every time''

Zvonimir Srna: ''You need to be ready to go all in every time''

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
13 October 2025, 15:00

Montpellier Handball are ready for their fourth season in the EHF European League and they are aiming high. After a quarter-final exit in the 2020/21 season, they made it to the EHF Finals in both 2022/23 and 2024/25, finishing fourth and second respectively, and now they have the same goal — to reach the EHF Finals Men 2026.

Their long journey starts on Tuesday, 14 October, when they are hosting THW Kiel in the Highlight Match of round 1 (18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV). Montpellier and Kiel will start their campaign in almost the same way they ended last season — against each other.

In May 2025, Montpellier won their semi-final clash by a single goal (32:31), avenging the Machineseeker EHF Champions League Men quarter-finals duel from the year before, when Kiel qualified for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 with a 61:60 victory on aggregate.

The rivalry between two sides promises another exciting clash for handball fans, but for Montpellier's Zvonimir Srna, it brings another level. It is his first outing in the EHF European League Men group matches, his debut in Montpellier colours on the international stage, and a baptism of fire for the season.

After beginnings in Metkovic, three years with Dubrovnik, a short loan in Gorica, six seasons with Zagreb and a clear rise through Croatian handball, Srna moved to France this summer.

“I'm really enjoying it here in Montpellier. The team is great, the city is cool, everything is on point. Even though we had a lot of changes in the squad, we started strong. We're playing excellent handball, and for now, everything's running smoothly,” says Srna about his first months in the south of France.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

539785538 1233646582129002 5604897805290332867 N

New challenges

His current role at Montpellier leans more towards defence. In Zagreb and the Croatia national team he was often a two-way presence, netting 131 EHF Champions League goals for Zagreb alongside producing strong defensive performances. In Montpellier, at least early on, things are a bit more specific. Nevertheless, Srna is embracing new things and enjoys working with head coach Érick Mathé.

“Right now, my role is more focused on defence. I'm new, so naturally, it takes a bit of time to fully adapt. I don't mind that, the most important thing is that we play well and win. As for the coach, he's been great. He sees handball a bit differently than what we're used to, so everything feels new and interesting. Things are functioning really well,” explains the Croatian international.

Montpellier started the season by winning the French Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain and followed it up with six straight wins in the domestic league. That early form will be important now, with European matches coming into play and the schedule tightening.

“The Super Cup win over Paris was a statement, it showed we're a team ready to fight for serious things this season. With so many new players, starting on a winning run gave everyone confidence. But now comes the hardest part of the season.

“Two matches a week, and you need to be ready to go all in every time. We're competing on three fronts, and we'll be aiming for trophies in all of them. The most important thing is for everyone to stay injury-free, the results will follow,” the left back adds.

Group B of the EHF European League Men has an interesting mix of experienced teams and debutants. Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp qualified directly as the third-placed team in the Polish league, while BSV Bern reached the group matches after a dominant qualification win against MRK Cakovec.

Both will be looking to make their mark in a group that already features two serious contenders — Montpellier and Kiel — while the heavyweights are expected to fight for the top spot, and that battle begins straight away.

“We open against Kiel, and with all due respect to the other teams, they'll probably be our main rivals for first place. Still, you can't underestimate anyone. Injuries happen, things change quickly, and these are all serious teams.

“Kiel, on the other hand, needs no introduction. No matter the competition they're playing, they're always built for big things,” says Srna.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

540428343 1233515125475481 1684505314151051667 N

Early reunion, big expectations

Matches between Montpellier and Kiel carry more weight than just group points. It's a clash of two traditional powerhouses, and according to Srna, players can feel pressure as soon as they walk into the arena, giving an additional boost to everyone involved.

“These are clubs with serious tradition. You can feel it, whether you walk into the arena in Montpellier or in Kiel. These are teams that have won trophies and know how to win them. It's always a battle, and like always, it will come down to fine margins in this match as well, I believe,” he says.

However, it's not just a fierce battle — for Srna, it is also a reunion with two familiar faces: Domagoj Duvnjak and former Montpellier player Veron Nacinovic. After Duvnjak's retirement from the national team, it was Srna who took over the role of front defender, and now the apprentice wants to take down the master.

“I'm looking forward to seeing Veron (Nacinovic) and Dule (Domagoj Duvnjak), catching up with them will be nice. Duvnjak is our leader and captain even though he's no longer in the national team, and his name is written in gold in Croatian handball.

“I wouldn't compare myself to him, he's in a class of his own, especially in that front-defence role. He's the standard for that position. But it was special to watch and learn from him in training and games,” Srna shares.

So for Srna personally, there is still room for improvement, and he sees this season as both a challenge and a step forward.

“There's always room to grow. I've adapted quickly on the defensive end, but I still need a bit more rhythm in attack. I'm training, I believe in myself, I have the trust of the team and coaches, and I know that part will come,” concludes the Croatian, as he starts his European adventure with Montpellier.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

All photos © MHB - Montpellier Handball Facebook page

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ELM25 SF2 THW Kiel Vs Montpellier Handball MAL1205 AM
Previous Article EHF European League set for thrilling throw-off; Finals return to Hamburg
Elfinalsw24 Third Place H.C. Dunarea Braila Vs Neptunes Nantes MAL4698 AM
Next Article Helle Thomsen set to lead Denmark's chase for gold

Latest news

More News