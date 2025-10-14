“There are a lot of parts of the game — it’s the physical part, it’s the mental part, for sure, it’s a little bit of luck. But if you do your best every day, with all the consistency that you can have and try to reach your goals, for sure, you will get this extra one per cent that maybe will give you the medal or the win at the end of the day.”
An evolving Kielce
Having been at Kielce for almost a decade, Dujshebaev has seen players come and go — and with the changes in the line-up, the style of play has also transformed year by year.
“When I arrived, it was more like a rebuilding team, we were creating a new project that wanted to compete at the very highest level,” he says, elaborating on how experience was replaced with young players with big potential. “We, of course, reached a peak like two, three years, or two, three seasons ago, with really good players, but also with a very good level of handball with speed, with power, I think also with very good defence in the goal. But I think at this point we were maybe in our best stage.
“The last two years, maybe, we were also again in a new rebuilding of the team, like trying to focus and create a new perspective of the club, of the team. And I think in that way, we are working to improve ourselves, to have better results, but also to build for the future.”