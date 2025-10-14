“I'm looking for a challenge. I think I'm looking for a team that wants to build something big,” he says about the decision to make a change. “When I go to a team or a national team, I just try to help the team to see how I can find the way to help to be a little bit better — just one, maybe one person — but to try to help them reach something new, or to be one step higher than before.”

“They showed the world how big a club can be”

Dujshebaev was 25 when he arrived at Kielce, fresh from winning the EHF Champions League with Vardar.

“Always, when I think of Vardar, I'm smiling because I think it was a really nice period of my life. I came there like a child, and I grew there a lot, like a man. I think those were some very important years for me, for my career, because I started to really play on the Champions League level that I want and I expect,” says Dujshebaev.