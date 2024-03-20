0 unbeaten teams, a Danish top scorer and 6,610 goals

Four clubs have already qualified for the quarter-finals, and five former champions are among the 12 teams which qualified for the knock-out stage and are still in the race for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. Here is all you need to know from the group phase and for the rest of the competition.

0 teams won all matches and zero teams remained unbeaten in the group phase.

1 group match was attended by more than 10,000 fans: 12,260 spectators came to watch HC Zagreb vs Paris Saint-Germain.

1 play-off pairing is played by clubs from the same country, the same as in the previous season: OTP Bank – PICK Szeged vs Telekom Veszprém HC.

1 – for the first time, both group winners come from the same country: Germany.

1 team only managed to defend the trophy since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in 2010: Barça beat Kielce in the 2022 final after overtime and a penalty shoot-out. In 2021, the record winners had beaten Aalborg Håndbold in the final. In 2023, they lost their semi-final against SC Magdeburg after a penalty shoot-out.

1 coach won the EHF FINAL4 at Cologne as player and coach: Filip Jicha, with THW Kiel in 2010 and 2012 as a player and 2020 as THW coach.

2 teams did not win a point in the group phase: HC Eurofarm Pelister in group A and RK Celje Pivovarna Laško in group B.

2 players still in the competition are in the race for their individual fifth EHF Champions League title: Aitor Ariño and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (both Barça). Nikola Karabatic (Paris Saint-Germain), Ludovic Fabregas (now Veszprém) and Ivan Cupic (Zagreb) are treble winners.

4 teams – the group winners Kiel and Magdeburg and the runners-ups Aalborg and Barça – will skip the play-offs and go straight to the quarter-finals.

4 participants of the EHF FINAL4 2023, which means all, are still part of the competition: Magdeburg, Barça, Kielce and PSG.

4 former or current IHF World Handball Players of the Year are still part of the competition: Nikola Karabatic (PSG/2007, 2014, 2016), Mikkel Hansen (Aalborg/2011, 2015, 2018), Domagoj Duvnjak (Kiel/2013) and Niklas Landin (Aalborg/2019, 2021). Besides, two coaches were previously IHF Players of the Year: Talant Dujshebaev (Kielce) and Filip Jicha (Kiel).

4 current coaches of the 12 teams still in competition have won the Champions League as players: Talant Dujshebaev (Industria Kielce – with Santander), Momir Ilic (Veszprém – with Kiel), Filip Jicha (Kiel – with Kiel) and Bennet Wiegert (Magdeburg – with Magdeburg).