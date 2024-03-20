0 unbeaten teams, a Danish top scorer and 6,610 goals

5 former or current EHF Champions League champions representing 19 trophies are still part of the knock-out stage: Barça (10), Kiel (four), Magdeburg, Montpellier HB (two each) and Kielce (one).
5 coaches of the 12 teams still in the competition have won the EHF Champions League as coaches: Carlos Ortega (Barça, with Barça), Talant Dujshebaev (Kielce - with Ciudad Real and Kielce), Filip Jicha (Kiel, with Kiel), Patrice Canayer (Montpellier – with Montpellier), Bennet Wiegert (Magdeburg – with Magdeburg) and Raul Gonzalez (PSG - with Vardar).
5 times only since 2010, the defending champions made it to Cologne: Barça in 2012, 2022 and 2023, Kiel in 2013 and Vardar in 2018.
5 people won the EHF Champions League as a player and a coach: Bennet Wiegert, Talant Dujshebaev, Roberto Parrondo, Filip Jicha and Carlos Ortega.
6 countries are represented by the previous 30 EHF Champions League champions: Spain (16 titles), Germany (eight), France (two), North Macedonia (two), Poland and Slovenia (one each).
6 former EHF Champions League top scorers are still part of the competition: Emil Madsen (GOG, 2022/23), Aleix Gómez (Barça, 2021/22), Niclas Ekberg (Kiel, 2019/20), Alex Dujshebaev (Kielce, 2018/19), Mikkel Hansen (Paris, 2011/12 and 2015/16, now Aalborg) and Nikola Karabatic (PSG, 2006/07 for Kiel). Filip Jicha (2008/09 and 2009/10) is Kiel’s coach, Momir Ilic (2013/14, 2014/15) is Veszprém’s coach.
7 group matches ended by a margin of 10 or more goals, compared to five in the previous season.
7 different nations (the same number as in the previous season) are represented by the 12 clubs still in the competition: France, Germany, Hungary, Poland and Denmark by two clubs each, Spain and Croatia by one. Croatia replaced Romania in this list compared to last season.
8 group matches ended in draws: seven in group A, only one in group B.
8 of the 12 teams still in the competition have already played the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne: Magdeburg, Barça, Aalborg, Paris, Kiel, Veszprém, Kielce and Montpellier.