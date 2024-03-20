20240320

0 unbeaten teams, a Danish top scorer and 6,610 goals

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
20 March 2024, 12:00

On 27 March, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-offs will throw off with four pairings, including one featuring two teams from the same country.

Four clubs have already qualified for the quarter-finals, and five former champions are among the 12 teams which qualified for the knock-out stage and are still in the race for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. Here is all you need to know from the group phase and for the rest of the competition.

0 teams won all matches and zero teams remained unbeaten in the group phase.

1 group match was attended by more than 10,000 fans: 12,260 spectators came to watch HC Zagreb vs Paris Saint-Germain.

1 play-off pairing is played by clubs from the same country, the same as in the previous season: OTP Bank – PICK Szeged vs Telekom Veszprém HC.

1 – for the first time, both group winners come from the same country: Germany.

1 team only managed to defend the trophy since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in 2010: Barça beat Kielce in the 2022 final after overtime and a penalty shoot-out. In 2021, the record winners had beaten Aalborg Håndbold in the final. In 2023, they lost their semi-final against SC Magdeburg after a penalty shoot-out.

1 coach won the EHF FINAL4 at Cologne as player and coach: Filip Jicha, with THW Kiel in 2010 and 2012 as a player and 2020 as THW coach.

2 teams did not win a point in the group phase: HC Eurofarm Pelister in group A and RK Celje Pivovarna Laško in group B.

2 players still in the competition are in the race for their individual fifth EHF Champions League title: Aitor Ariño and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (both Barça). Nikola Karabatic (Paris Saint-Germain), Ludovic Fabregas (now Veszprém) and Ivan Cupic (Zagreb) are treble winners.

4 teams – the group winners Kiel and Magdeburg and the runners-ups Aalborg and Barça – will skip the play-offs and go straight to the quarter-finals.

4 participants of the EHF FINAL4 2023, which means all, are still part of the competition: Magdeburg, Barça, Kielce and PSG.

4 former or current IHF World Handball Players of the Year are still part of the competition: Nikola Karabatic (PSG/2007, 2014, 2016), Mikkel Hansen (Aalborg/2011, 2015, 2018), Domagoj Duvnjak (Kiel/2013) and Niklas Landin (Aalborg/2019, 2021). Besides, two coaches were previously IHF Players of the Year: Talant Dujshebaev (Kielce) and Filip Jicha (Kiel).

4 current coaches of the 12 teams still in competition have won the Champions League as players: Talant Dujshebaev (Industria Kielce – with Santander), Momir Ilic (Veszprém – with Kiel), Filip Jicha (Kiel – with Kiel) and Bennet Wiegert (Magdeburg – with Magdeburg).

20240320 CLM F&F Before Pos Magdeburg

5 former or current EHF Champions League champions representing 19 trophies are still part of the knock-out stage: Barça (10), Kiel (four), Magdeburg, Montpellier HB (two each) and Kielce (one).

5 coaches of the 12 teams still in the competition have won the EHF Champions League as coaches: Carlos Ortega (Barça, with Barça), Talant Dujshebaev (Kielce - with Ciudad Real and Kielce), Filip Jicha (Kiel, with Kiel), Patrice Canayer (Montpellier – with Montpellier), Bennet Wiegert (Magdeburg – with Magdeburg) and Raul Gonzalez (PSG - with Vardar).

5 times only since 2010, the defending champions made it to Cologne: Barça in 2012, 2022 and 2023, Kiel in 2013 and Vardar in 2018.

5 people won the EHF Champions League as a player and a coach: Bennet Wiegert, Talant Dujshebaev, Roberto Parrondo, Filip Jicha and Carlos Ortega.

6 countries are represented by the previous 30 EHF Champions League champions: Spain (16 titles), Germany (eight), France (two), North Macedonia (two), Poland and Slovenia (one each).

6 former EHF Champions League top scorers are still part of the competition: Emil Madsen (GOG, 2022/23), Aleix Gómez (Barça, 2021/22), Niclas Ekberg (Kiel, 2019/20), Alex Dujshebaev (Kielce, 2018/19), Mikkel Hansen (Paris, 2011/12 and 2015/16, now Aalborg) and Nikola Karabatic (PSG, 2006/07 for Kiel). Filip Jicha (2008/09 and 2009/10) is Kiel’s coach, Momir Ilic (2013/14, 2014/15) is Veszprém’s coach.

7 group matches ended by a margin of 10 or more goals, compared to five in the previous season.

7 different nations (the same number as in the previous season) are represented by the 12 clubs still in the competition: France, Germany, Hungary, Poland and Denmark by two clubs each, Spain and Croatia by one. Croatia replaced Romania in this list compared to last season.

8 group matches ended in draws: seven in group A, only one in group B.

8 of the 12 teams still in the competition have already played the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne: Magdeburg, Barça, Aalborg, Paris, Kiel, Veszprém, Kielce and Montpellier.

20240320 CLM F&F Before Pos PSG Kielce

10 times in the 112 group matches, 70 or more goals were scored. Last season, it was 22 matches.

10 of those 12 teams still in competition were part of the knock-out stage of the 2022/23 season: Paris, Magdeburg, Veszprém, GOG, Orlen Wisla Plock, Barça, Kielce, Kiel, Aalborg and Szeged. Zagreb and Montpellier replace HBC Nantes and Dinamo Bucuresti.

10 of 14 winners of the previous EHF FINAL4 are still part of the competition: Barça (four), Kiel (three), Kielce, Montpellier and Magdeburg (one each). HSV Hamburg, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and HC Vardar (two each) are missing.

10 times (1995-2000, 2011, 2015, 2021, 2022) Barcelona won the EHF Champions League, making them the record winners. In addition, they won the forerunner competition, the Champions Cup, once.

10 different Spanish coaches steered their teams to an overall of 19 EHF Champions League trophies so far: Valero Rivera (five), Talant Dujshebaev (four), Xavi Pascual (three), Carlos Ortega, Javier Cuesta, Julian Ruiz, Francisco Equisoain, Francesc Espar, Raul Gonzalez and Roberto Parrondo (one each). Dujshebaev (Kielce in 2016), Parrondo (Vardar in 2019) and Gonzalez (Vardar 2017) were the only ones to win the trophy with non-Spanish teams.

12 consecutive wins were taken by defending champions Magdeburg in the group after losing the first two matches against Veszprém and Barça.

15 goals was the biggest margin in the group phase, when Aalborg beat Eurofarm Pelister 38:23, ahead of Veszprém’s 40:26 win at Porto.

16 knock-out matches are still ahead until the participants of the Truckscout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne (8/9 June) are confirmed – eight matches in both the play-offs and the quarter-finals.

16 times Spanish teams have won the EHF Champions League - Barcelona (10), Ciudad Real (three), Santander, Irun and Portland (once each).

16 matches is the number of EHF FINAL4 games that Gonzalo Perez de Vargas has played so far, making him the record player of those on court this season. The overall record is held by Aron Pálmarsson with 19 matches.

20 victories in 20 matches were taken by FC Barcelona in their perfect season 2020/21 - this season, Barça have already lost twice in the group stage.

20240320 CLM F&F Before Pos PSG Mem

24 points in 14 matches were won by Magdeburg to have the highest number ahead of Barça and Kiel (22 each).

30 times (including the current season) Zagreb are part of the EHF Champions League, ahead of Veszprem (29 participations), Celje (28), Barça (27) and Kiel (26).

35 of the 122 group matches were attended by 5,000 or more fans, one more than in the previous season.

40 goals was the lowest combined score in a group match, when FC Porto beat Montpellier 22:18, ahead of 43 goals in the match between Pelister and Kiel (20:23).

63 group matches were won by the home teams, one more than in the previous season; the away teams were victorious 41 times.

53 times, 60 or more goals were scored in the 112 group matches, 11 less than the previous season.

78 goals was the highest combined score in the group phase, when Veszprém beat Porto 44:34, ahead of 77 goals in the match between Barça and Veszprém (36:41).

+64 is the final goal difference of Barça after 14 matches, ahead of Magdeburg (+55) and Veszprém (+53).

91 goals were scored by Emil Madsen (GOG) to be top scorer of the group phase. The Dane was the EHF Champions League 2022/23 top scorer of the EHF Champions League, and is currently ahead of Mitja Janc (Celje, 87 goals), his GOG teammate Aaron Mensing and PSG’s Kamil Syprzak (both on 85).

294 victories in 382 EHF Champions League matches (as well as 23 draws and 65 defeats) were taken by Barcelona so far to top the all-time Champions League table.

373 goals were conceded by Zagreb to have the best defence ahead of Kiel (379) and Aalborg (382).

489 goals were scored by Veszprém to have the best attack ahead of Barça (473) and Magdeburg (439).

6,610 goals were scored in the 112 group matches, an average of 59 per match – 398 less than the previous record-breaking season. 3,184 goals were scored in group A, 3,426 in group B.

20240320 CLM F&F Before Pos PSG Veszprem

Top 3 of the group phase

Points:
24: Magdeburg
22: Barça
22: Kiel

Attack:
489: Veszprém
473: Barça
439: Magdeburg

Defence:
373 goals conceded: Zagreb
379 goals conceded: Kiel
382 goals conceded: Aalborg

Goal difference:
+64: Barça
+55: Magdeburg
+53: Veszprém

Highest scoring matches:
78 goals: Veszprém vs Porto (44:34)
77 goals: Barça vs Veszprém (36:41)
74 goals: GOG vs Celje (38:36)

Lowest scoring matches:
40 goals: Plock vs Montpellier (22:18)
43 goals: Eurofarm Pelister vs Kiel (20:23)
44 goals: Zagreb vs Kiel (22:22)

Biggest margins:
15 goals: Aalborg vs Eurofarm Pelister (38:23)
14 goals: Porto vs Veszprém (40:26)
13 goals: Kolstad vs Szeged (37:24)

Top scorer:
91 goals: Emil Madsen (GOG)
87 goals: Mitja Janc (Celje)
85 goals: Aaron Mensing (GOG)
85 goals: Kamil Syprzak (PSG)

Top scorer still in competition:
91 goals: Emil Madsen (GOG)
85 goals: Aaron Mensing (GOG)
85 goals: Kamil Syprzak (PSG)

Spectators:
12,260: Zagreb vs PSG
9,021: Kiel vs Zagreb
8,900: Kolstad vs PSG

121023 Mwol 1722
