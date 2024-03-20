1 former winner, 8 nations, and 33,625 fans

4 teams that won the main round groups have qualified directly for the quarter-finals: Nantes, Skjern, Flensburg and Sporting.
4 teams that played at the EHF FINAL4 in the past are part of the EL knockout phase: Nantes, Flensburg, Füchse, and Löwen.
5 teams that competed at the EHF Finals (or the EHF Cup Finals, before the 2020/21 season) are part of the knockout phase: Füchse, Löwen, Nantes, Nexe, and Skjern.
6 teams in the knockout phase were part of the Last 16 last season: Flensburg, Füchse, Kadetten, Nexe, Skjern, and Sporting.
6 teams in the knockout phase won a European trophy in the past: Flensburg (EHF Cup 1997; City Cup 1999; CWC 2001, 2012; CL 2014), Füchse (EHF Cup 2015, 2018; EL 2023), Löwen (EHF Cup 2013), Sävehof (Challenge Cup 2014), Skjern (CC 2002, 2003), and Sporting (CC 2010, 2017).
8 nations are represented by the 12 clubs that are still in the competition: Germany (with four teams), Denmark (two), Croatia, France, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and Switzerland (all one).
9 of the 32 matches in the main round were attended by 3,000 or more spectators.
9 different teams have been part of the three EHF Finals so far in Mannheim (2021), Lisbon (2022), and Flensburg (2023): SC Magdeburg, Orlen Wisla Plock, and Füchse Berlin are the only teams that played at the event two times.
10 goals or more was the winning margin in each of the four matches Flensburg played in group III of the main round.
16 matches have to be played before the four participants in the EHF Finals Men 2024 in Hamburg are confirmed: eight in the play-offs and eight in the quarter-finals.
16 of the 32 main round matches ended with 60 or more goals; in the group matches, 52 games featured 60 or more goals.
18 times in the 32 main round matches, the home team won; 13 times the away team won.
19 goals was the biggest winning margin in a main round game, when Flensburg won 45:26 at Bjerringbro-Silkeborg; 14 goals was the margin at Skjern vs RK Gorenje Velenje (45:31); 12 goals at Flensburg vs Vojvodina (42:30).
45 was the lowest number of goals scored in a main round match, when Vojvodina beat Kadetten 24:21.
52 was the highest number of goals scored by a team in a single match this season, when Dinamo defeated Izvidac 52:24.
+64 was the best goal difference by a team after the main round: Flensburg in group III; Nantes (group I) had +33; Sporting (group IV) +16.