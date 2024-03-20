1 former winner, 8 nations, and 33,625 fans

0 national derbies take place in the play-offs, even with three teams from one country (Germany) involved.

1 of the 32 main round games ended with a draw, after five draws happened in the group matches.

1 quarter-final pairing from last season is a play-off pairing this season: Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Füchse Berlin.

1 team – TSV Hannover-Burgdorf – qualified for the play-offs despite losing all four of their matches in the main round.

1 participant of the EHF Finals 2023 is part of the knockout phase this season: defending champions Füchse Berlin; last year’s runners-up Fraikin BM. Granollers lost in qualification, third-placed Frisch Auf Göppingen are not playing in a European competition, and fourth-placed Montpellier HB are competing in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

1 former EHF Champions League winner is part of the knockout phase: SG Flensburg-Handewitt (2014); one more CL finalist is still in the race: HBC Nantes (2018, lost final against Montpellier).

2 teams in the EL knockout phase played in the CL last season: Dinamo Bucuresti and Nantes.

2 teams in play-offs started their EL season in the qualification round: Rhein-Neckar Löwen and TSV Hannover-Burgdorf.

2 main round matches were each attended by more than 5,000 spectators: 5,902 fans were in the arena for both home games of Nantes.

3 teams won all their four main round matches: Nantes, Flensburg, and Sporting CP.

4 matches in the main round ended with a margin of 10 or more goals, after 20 such games in the group matches.

4 German teams are part of the knockout phase.