Highlight Matches announced for EURO 2024 qualifiers crescendo

A hotly-anticipated part of every international window since 2022 and qualification for the Men's EHF EURO 2024, the Highlight Matches receive live commentary on EHFTV and extensive coverage on the EHF's social media channels, much like Match of the Week in the EHF Champions League.

Getting that treatment on Thursday 4 April will be the group 2 meeting between Ukraine and Germany. Ukraine's home fixture will be taking place in the German city of Heidelberg, and they will be looking to avenge the defeat they suffered in round 1. The two teams occupy the top two places in the group, on six points each, however Germany are the only ones with an 100 per cent record, having played one match fewer than Ukraine.

On Saturday 6 April, attention turns to the Women's EHF EURO Cup, and a meeting between Switzerland and Norway in the final round of fixtures. Norway currently sit two points clear of Hungary at the top of the standings, and a win in Zurich could secure a second consecutive EHF EURO Cup title.

The focus turns back to the qualifiers on Sunday 7 April for the final day of matches, with the Highlight Match being Serbia vs Türkiye in Zrenjanin. With two matches to go, Serbia sit third, two points behind Türkiye in group, but the sides could well be level by the time they meet. The best four third-place teams will make it to the finals, but neither side will want to leave anything to chance.

Highlight Matches - April 2024

Thursday 4 April (19:00 CET) - Ukraine vs Germany

Saturday 6 April (15:00 CET) - Switzerland vs Norway

Sunday 7 April (18:00 CET) - Serbia vs Türkiye

Main photo © Marco Wolf