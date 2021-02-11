10 teams ready to launch Last 16

10 teams in the EHF European Cup Men Last 16 will be in action this weekend in a series of first leg ties.

Meanwhile, the scheduled double-header between SG INSIGNIS Handball Westwien and Ystads IF has been cancelled due to positive cases in the Austrian side, meaning they are in quarantine.

the games between the Westwien and Ystads have been cancelled and Ystads progress to the quarter-finals

two ties, Donbas vs CS Minaur Baia Mare and SC kelag Ferlach vs Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta, will be played as double-headers next weekend

Russia, Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina are the nations with two teams left in the competition

the Last 16 features no national derbies, but a Czech-Slovak first-leg clash will take place on Saturday as HC Robe Zubri (CZE) host MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)

in a Balkan duel, RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) will receive RK Borac m:tel (BIH) on Sunday

CSM to host AEK

One of the most intriguing matches of this weekend will be played in the Romanian capital and feature two teams who have had some success in the European third-tier competition in recent years.

CSM Bucuresti, who won the Challenge Cup in 2019, will host AEK Athens, who reached the final of the same tournament in 2018.

On the road to this round, both sides had no problems. While CSM were too strong for both MRK Sloga Gornji Vakuf Uskoplje and Spor Toto SC, AEK claimed two commanding wins against KH Prishtina in round 3.