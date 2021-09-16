11 round 2 tickets up for grabs

While three teams reached EHF European Cup Men round 2 last week following their wins in double-headers, 11 more spots in the next stage are still at stake.

From Friday to Sunday, 15 round 1 matches are scheduled to take place, including four more double-headers and seven second-leg encounters.

HB Dudelange (LUX) vs Raimond Sassari (ITA), KH ISMM Koprivnice (CZE) vs Selfoss (ISL), KH Trepca (KOS) vs Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR), A.E.S.H. Pylea (GRE) vs HC Dukla Praha (CZE) are the double-headers to be played this weekend

SGAU-Saratov (RUS), Granitas-Karys (LTU) and Handball Kaerjeng (LUX) advanced to the next round following their wins in double-headers last week

Austrian team Sparkasse Schwaz Handball Tirol proceeded to round 2 after their matches with Kosovo’s KH Pristina were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions

SC Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) and Baekkelaget Handball Elite (NOR) are almost certain of progressing after their big first-leg wins, as Baia Mare defeated HC Lokomotiv G. Oryahovitsa 44:22, and Baekkelaget beat Motor-Politekhnika 40:21

MRK Sloga Doboj (BIH) vs Viljandi HC (EST) is much more open, as the rivals played a 20:20 draw in Estonia. They will now meet in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Czech Republic to host five matches

Five of 13 matches this weekend will be held in Czech Republic. In Koprivnice, local side KH ISMM Koprivnice will welcome Selfoss on Saturday and Sunday, and simultaneously, HC Dukla Praha will play a double-header against A.E.S.H. Pylea in Prague.

Another encounter is set to take place in Zubri, as local team HC Robe Zubri aim to defend their advantage against Cypriot side Apoel HC after a narrow 29:27 win away in Larnaca in the first leg.