12 Last 16 tickets still up for grabs

Four teams are sure of their future in the EHF European League Men 2020/21, but the majority of the Last 16 decisions are to be made in the remaining rounds of the group phase.

In group A, Plock are already qualified for the Last 16, but the Polish side can secure first place on the table this week. On the other hand, Metalurg could be knocked out of contention this week, while Fivers and Toulouse are in the battle for the last ticket.

Sporting CP, Nîmes and Dinamo Bucuresti will all be playing twice this week, and all three teams are battling for the top spots in group B.

In group C, Alingsas will try to surprise Magdeburg once again, CSKA and Nexe have the chance to firm up their current positions and Montpellier travel to Turkey.

In group D, a double header in Ljubljana might decide all four participants of the Last 16. If Trebnje do not take at least two points against GOG, the Slovenians are out of the race for the knockout stage.

GROUP A

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Tuesday 23 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

the two sides met in Poland last Saturday, and Plock took the two points (29:22)

the Polish side now only need one point to be sure to secure first place in the group

only one team managed to grab a point in Leon in the group phase: Toulouse, in round 2

Plock back Predrag Vejin played for Leon for three seasons, from 2013 to 2015 and in 2017/18

this week, Plock made the signing of Egyptian goalkeeper Abdelrahman Homayed until the end of the season official

Fivers (AUT) vs HC Metalurg (MKD)

Tuesday 23 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Metalurg took their only point in the group phase in the first leg against Fivers, as the two sides drew 33:33

Metalurg are one of the three sides not to have won a game in this group phase, alongside Besiktas in group C and Tatabanya in group D

Fivers are currently fifth in the group with four points, while Metalurg are last with one

Fivers drew twice in their last five games while losing three times; Metalurg lost their last four matches

Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS)

Wednesday 24 February, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Toulouse have only played twice, in the French League, since the restart of the season at the beginning of February and lost both games, to Limoges (31:33) and Montpellier (31:34)

the French side are currently fourth in the group with four points, while Chekhov are third with eight

Chekhov have won three of their four European League games played in 2021. Their only defeat was in Leon (32:33)

Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)

Saturday 27 February, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com

the Spanish side won the first leg of the confrontation by one goal, 33:32

only one team managed to return from Chekhov victorious – Plock. The Russian side won their two other home games in the European League this season

on the other hand, two of the three away games played by Leon this season in the European League ended in a draw

GROUP B

USAM Nimes (FRA) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Tuesday 23 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

USAM Nimes collected an impressive point at Füchse Berlin last week

Dinamo Bucuresti enter this match on the back of an important win against TATRAN Presov

Dinamo Bucuresti beat Nimes 29:27 in the reverse fixture

the clash will feature three Egypt national teammates: Nimes wing Mohamed Sanad and back Ahmed Hesham, and Dinamo line player Mohamed Mamdouh

Sporting CP (POR) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)

Tuesday 23 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Sporting CP have recorded three wins and three defeats in group B of the EHF European League

IFK Kristianstad lost against Sporting CP 27:32 in Sweden in November

Sporting CP are in a tenuous position on the table, in fourth with six points – only one ahead of fifth-ranked Dinamo

both teams count a Slovenian in their squad: Gregor Ocvirk (Kristianstad) and Matevz Skok (Sporting CP)

Sporting CP (POR) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Friday 26 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Sporting CP and Dinamo Bucuresti are old friends and it is the third consecutive season where they face each other in European competitions

Dinamo Bucuresti remain undefeated in the Romanian championship

Dinamo wing Valentin Ghionea knows Sporting very well, having played there for two seasons from 2018 to 2020

GROUP C

Besiktas Aygaz (TUR) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)

Monday 22 February, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Montpellier want to get back on track after a loss against Magdeburg

Besiktas are still without points in the competition

the French powerhouse are fighting for the top position(s) with the goal of a better start in the Last 16

Montpellier won their last match in the home league against Ivry, while Besiktas overran Istanbul Uni Spor Bir

the Turkish side are currently third in the Superlig; Montpellier sit in second place in the LNH

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Alingsas HK (SWE)

Tuesday 23 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

the Swedish side have a tough period behind them, during which they have not been able to earn points in either the European competition or the domestic league

Magdeburg just had a draw with Kiel in the Bundesliga, placing them fifth in the domestic competition

the German team want to continue their streak and finish the group in first place

Alingsas have taken only two victories in the group – one of them against Magdeburg (30:29)

RK Nexe (CRO) vs HC CSKA (RUS)

Tuesday 23 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Branko Tamse has recorded three consecutive wins in the EHF European League since his arrival in Nasice

CSKA overran Nexe in their first encounter this season (29:18)

the Russian team are on a winning streak, having won their last six matches in both the EHF European League and Russian League

Nexe are still only playing EHF European League and SEHA League, but will soon join the Croatian play-offs and Cup matches

GROUP D

GOG (DEN) vs RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO)

Tuesday 23 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) vs GOG (DEN)

Wednesday 24 February, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com

the two matches in Ljubljana are the first ever European cup duels between these sides

GOG have eight points from seven matches in their account, but only won one away match, at Tatabanya

after two early victories, Trebnje lost the next four matches and are currently fifth ranked with four points

if the Slovenian side take less than three points in these matches, they are out of the race for the Last 16

GOG just lost the top match in the Danish league, 32:35 against runners-up Aalborg, but remain first in the ranking. Trebnje are second ranked in the Slovenian league, but did not play last weekend

Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

Tuesday 23 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com