12 pairings confirmed for last step towards group phase

Last season’s runners-up Viborg HK have been given a tough task to advance to the group phase again this season.

Viborg, who hosted the EHF Finals 2022 last May, will meet fellow Danish side Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in what is arguably the highlight tie of round 3 in December.

The Danish duel is the only national derby that has come out of the draw, although several other nations are also represented by more than one team.

The winners of the inaugural EHF European League in 2020/21, Neptunes de Nantes, have a trip to Germany coming up to face VfL Oldenburg.

Underlining the strength of the competition, the draw included numerous teams that have played in the EHF Champions League recently, including HC Podravka Vegeta, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, and SCM Ramnicu Valcea.

Hungarian side Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC will have to wait to learn their opponents – either SCM Gloria Buzau or Costa del Sol Malaga, as the outcome of this Romanian-Spanish round 2 tie will only be confirmed by a final decision of the EHF Court of Handball.

Eight teams in Tuesday’s draw had advanced from qualification round 2, while 15 other clubs are set to start their campaign in qualification round 3. The playing dates for qualification round 3 are 3/4 December (first leg) and 10/11 December (second leg).

The 12 winners qualify for the group phase, joining four teams that have been seeded directly for that stage of the competition: Ikast Håndbold, DVSC Schaeffler, Paris 92, and Molde Elite.

EHF European League Women 2022/23 qualification round 3:

(teams listed first have home right in leg 1)

H65 Höörs HK (SWE) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)

Siófok KC (HUN) vs CS Magura Cisnadie (ROU)

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs Viborg HK (DEN)

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs SCM Gloria Buzau (ROU) or Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Thüringer HC (GER)

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) vs Sola HK (NOR)

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs ZRK Zeleznicar – Indjija (SRB)

Fana (NOR) vs Buxtehuder SV (GER)

ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP)

VfL Oldenburg (GER) vs Neptunes de Nantes (FRA)

Praktiker-Vac (HUN) vs LC Brühl Handball (SUI)